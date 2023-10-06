GOTYME BANK expects its customer base to grow to two million by the end of the year, officials said.

The digital bank currently has 1.35 million customers and is averaging 200,000 new users per month, GoTyme Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Commercial Officer Albert Raymund O. Tinio said on Thursday.

GoTyme Bank’s customer growth will be driven by its marketing campaigns that focus on human-centric servicing and onboarding of customers, GoTyme President and CEO Nathaniel D. Clarke added.

“We see this marketing relaunch, in many ways, to focus on the customer and accelerate that. But even without this launch, we’re on a pretty good track to hit the two million,” he said.

“The more digital the world becomes, the more human a bank needs to be… Our mission has always been clear: provide next level banking to all Filipinos so they can unlock their financial potential. Today, we pledge that in every customer touchpoint, a helpful human will be there for you. This will allow us to deliver the best customer service in the banking industry,” Mr. Clarke said in a statement.

The lender also expects to expand its deployed kiosks to 400 by the end of the year as it rolls them out in Gokongwei properties and outside Metro Manila, Mr. Tinio said.

GoTyme Bank expects its kiosk count to reach 450 kiosks and its bank ambassadors to be at 1,000 by mid-2024, Mr. Clarke added.

The digital bank is planning to launch three lending products within the next nine months, he said.

A new loan product to be launched next month in partnership with a financial technology company will focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Mr. Clarke said.

It is also looking to launch, initially only within the Gokongwei group, an earned wage access payroll lending product, he added.

Lastly, GoTyme Bank will launch a buy now, pay later feature within the first half of 2024.

“There’s a couple in the market now… so something similar, but we’re going to do it a bit different,” Mr. Clarke said.

The digital lender is also looking to roll out stock trading, international bank transfer and person-to-person QR payment features in the first quarter of 2024.

GoTyme Bank is one of the six Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-licensed digital banks in the country, with the others being Tonik Digital Bank, Inc., Maya Bank, Overseas Filipino Bank, UNObank, and UnionDigital Bank. — AMCS