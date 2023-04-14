WITH the economy opening up and COVID-19 no longer a major threat, Tulay sa Pagunlad, Inc./Mutual Benefit Association, Inc. (TSPI MBAI) held its strategic planning session in Cebu Shangri-La before Holy Week. TSPI MBAI, organized in 2005, is the microinsurance arm of TSPI that provides benefits to employees, clients and their dependents in times of death, accident and sickness. TSPI, formed in 1981, is a Christian, nonstock, nonprofit microfinance firm whose mission is to deliver the poor from the bondage of poverty with the vision to see people live Christ-centered lives with dignity and hope.

Joining the Cebu trip were TSPI MBAI Chair Luz Planas with other board members; President Alice Cordero; advisers Ric Lazatin, Power Source President, Ricky Dagelet, eScience CEO, TSPI Chairman Emeritus David Bussau, and staff. It was a delight to see David join us as he was diagnosed with cancer before the COVID-19 pandemic and now, he is back to his normal activities. At 82, David is fit, travels by himself and still plays squash and tennis. David is “just” the founder/chairman emeritus of TSPI and a pioneer of microfinance. He founded Opportunity International Network, one of the world’s largest aid organizations. He was one of Australia’s’ Ten Most Creative Minds in 2000 and the Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2003 by Ernst and Young.

David’s’ story is remarkable and inspiring. He was an abandoned child who grew up in a New Zealand orphanage where he experienced poverty. He was entrepreneurial and by age 35, he owned construction companies and became a self-made multi-millionaire. He is known for his innovative approach to solving world poverty by challenging the conventional wealth distribution model of development, confronting the root cause of poverty through responsible wealth creation. Soft spoken David , a deep thinker, doesn’t impose his ideas and is quiet in his ways. I’m amazed with what he has done and continues to do to make a difference and alleviate poverty.

While enjoying lechon and seafood and island hopping in Cebu, I asked David his thoughts on TSPI and what direction we should be taking. He instead asked: “Do you think God is impressed with what you’re doing in helping those with less in life? Is God impressed?” Well, God is in control and owns everything — surely there is no way we can impress God.

Microfinance loans were really meant to empower the women, often marginalized but known to be more diligent in paying loans. President Alice reported that 95% of TSPI loans were to women microentrepreneurs. Then David continued, “In giving loans to women, the women become empowered, but what about the men, are the men dis-empowered?” Wow, thought provoking.

This reminded me of a discussion years ago with Tony Jalandoni, ex-Citi Philippines Treasurer, who commented that microfinance, in giving loans to women, had made the husbands lazy and dependent. Alice immediately responded that in TSPI, loans are not simply for women, but the husband-and-wife team are now invited to the weekly “Sambayanihan” center meetings and work together in the family enterprise. She was quick to add as evidence, in the TSPI MBAI Board is “Tatay” Randy dela Peña, client representative for South Luzon. The two other client representatives are women with zero past due.

Alice reflected: “There’s more to be done. While we have consciously performed our tasks to provide livelihood loans, we should also focus on developing core values and keeping the families whole.”

Davids’ question: “Do you think God is impressed with you and with your life?” was timely to reflect on the Holy Week just passed. Food for thought: there is no longer success, not even significance, but to live a life pleasing to Him according to His will.

The opinion expressed herein does not necessarily reflect the views of these institutions and BusinessWorld.

Flor G. Tarriela was former chairman of Philippine National Bank, former Undersecretary of Finance and the First Filipina vice-president of Citibank N.A. She is a trustee of FINEX, TSPI , and TSPI MBAI. A gardener and an environmentalist, she founded Flor’s Garden in Antipolo.