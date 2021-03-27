Baguio police told to stop red tagging

A Baguio trial court has ordered law enforcers in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) to stop tagging four young activists and their groups on social media as communists pending a case filed against the police.

The court issued the order after a hearing on the case on March 24. It will hold another hearing on March 29, according to a copy of the order.

Four young activists earlier asked the court to stop the police from linking them to the New People’s Army — the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines — and other terrorist groups.

Red tagging for the past months had been rampant, the College Editors Guild of the Philippines-Cordillera posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

“Various complaints and reports had been filed to the Commission on Human Rights-CAR well as to the City Council against such attacks on progressive individuals and organizations,” it added. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago