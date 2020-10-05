[B-SIDE Podcast] Love in the time of corona(virus): pandemic brides

The COVID-19 pandemic has stripped away a lot of what we expect from weddings: the pageantry, the ceremony, the large number of guests. Bridal designer Patricia “Patty” Pascual and BusinessWorld reporter Joseph L. Garcia talk about love in the time of corona.

TAKEAWAYS

There are two kinds of brides: practical and optimistic.

Amid the pandemic, Ms. Pascual has met two kinds of brides: the practical ones who take advantage of discounts offered by suppliers and get married in intimate ceremonies—with guests participating via Zoom; and the optimistic ones, who believe in their hearts that they’ll have the wedding of their dreams in 2021.

In terms of design, bridal gowns are going minimalist while face masks are statement pieces.

Fully beaded ball gowns with full skirts and detachable long trains are out. “We’re into delicate silhouettes that are very modest,” said Ms. Pascual. To make a statement, brides can choose from custom face masks. “It’s the new accessory during weddings,” said Ms. Pascual, who offers face masks bedazzled with Swarovski crystals. “You’re still sparkling on your wedding day.”

(Grooms, don’t fret: Ms. Pascual can match your mask to your suit.)

Push through with your wedding—but follow health protocols—Ms. Pascual recommends.

“Everything is discounted,” she reasoned, adding that a guest list of under 10 persons—in keeping with community quarantine guidelines for social gatherings—will also cut costs. “I’m a very practical designer.”

And if you’re an optimistic bride holding out for your dream wedding? “Continue with your planning, don’t stress yourself—you need to be healthy on your big day,” said Ms. Pascual.

Recorded remotely on September 25. Produced by Nina M. Diaz, Paolo L. Lopez, and Sam L. Marcelo.