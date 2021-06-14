Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — which are among the most vulnerable to economic disruptions brought about by the pandemic — have had to digitalize or lose business entirely.

“There are a lot of benefits for MSMEs to adopt digital solutions, including increasing productivity, reducing costs, and improving profit margins,” said Dr. Denis Hew, director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Policy Support Unit, in a fireside chat that was part of the special edition of the BusinessWorld Virtual Economic Forum, a two-day event held on May 26 and May 27 that tackled the digital economy and its role in the country’s economic recovery.

Titled “Helping SMEs survive and thrive through digital tools: an APEC perspective,” the fireside chat between Mr. Hew and BusinessWorld multimedia editor Sam L. Marcelo streamed on May 27.

Produced by Paolo L. Lopez and Sam L. Marcelo.

Related story: “Digitalization crucial for MSMEs to survive”

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side