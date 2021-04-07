Auction benefits two organizations focusing on kids

ON APRIL 9, 10, and 11, Leon Gallery, via its online portal Leon Exchange XIX, will place on the auction block paintings by contemporary artworks that will benefit two worthwhile Organizations: Abot Tala and Museo Pambata.

The featured pieces include works by Manuel Ocampo, Don Salubayba, Jaime Zobel, Leeroy New, and Marivic Rufino. Part of the proceeds of these pieces will go to the two organizations.

Abot Tala is a modern co-learning hub that serves teens ages 12 to 18 who may feel that regular school is not a good fit for them. Families who come to Abot Tala have found that their teenager is in a community where they belong, thrive, find avenues of expression, and learning fit for their unique selves.

Among the auction artworks that will benefit Abot Tala are Norman Dreo’s Sa Likod ng Obra, a 2011 oil on canvas painting; Tessa Alindogan’s 2001 acrylic on canvas work Untitled (Abstract); Manuel Ocampo’s 2013 Untitled oil on canvas; and Marivic Rufino’s mixed media on canvas board piece, I Dream of Dali. Other works that will go under the hammer for the benefit of Abot Tala are by Katrina Pallon, Frederick Agustin, Mejalosa, Manuel Yarte, Anthony Nañola, Leonardo Cruz, and Menchu Arandilla.

Meanwhile, Museo Pambata transforms traditional learning into educational experiences. Established in 1994, the Museo Pambata was created as a response to the increasing demand for enriching experiences for children, especially those residing in cramped urban centers.

Among the works that will raise funds for the museum are a signed digital print by Jaime Zobel, Archie Oclos’s 2018 acrylic on wood work Tropang Trumpo; Agnes Arellano’s cold cast marble statue Nagpapasusong Ina; and Don Salubayba’s oil on canvas work Mag-Ate. Other works that will be auctioned for the benefit of Museo Pambata are by Aldy Aguirre, Nina Lim-Yuson, Jan Leeroy New, and Katrina Cuenca.

The collection benefiting these two institutions are included in the 19th edition of Leon Gallery’s online auction called Leon Exchange XIX on April 9, 10 and 11 starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 8856-2781 or e-mail info@leon-gallery.com. To register and to bid, visit www.leonexchange.com.