Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena heads to Japan to play in B. League

COLLEGIATE standout Thirdy Ravena of the Ateneo Blue Eagles is heading to Japan to play for San-en NeoPhoenix in the B. League, the team announced on Wednesday.

Mr. Ravena, who helped the Blue Eagles to their third straight University Athletic Association of the Philippines last season, is set to make history as the first player to be signed in the B. League under the “Asian Player Quotas” system to be implemented by the league in the 2020–21 season.

The Asian Player Quotas system is designed to “enhance competitive abilities by matching with various Asian players” as well as stretching the reach of the B. League to other countries.

Apart from playing for Ateneo, Mr. Ravena, 23, has been a steady fixture for the Philippine national basketball team in the past few years.

The B. League plans to open the new season in October but is still dependent on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic situation by that time.

San-en NeoPhoenix, which finished last season with a 5-36 record, plays its home games at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

“We would like to thank Ravena for his enthusiasm,” said the team in a statement on the Filipino star’s decision to join it in the B. League. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









