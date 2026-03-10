Entertainment News (03/10/26)

1 of 9

Spotify awards Filipino podcasts

PODCASTING in the Philippines is entering a new phase defined by sustained audience growth, fan communities, and creator-owned brands built for the long term. This year, The KoolPals and Dear MOR received Spotify’s Creator Milestone Award, a global recognition program honoring their journey and performance. Evaluated quarterly, the global award recognizes the shows that build consistent, returning audiences over time. Other podcasts recognized by the program include Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett and Critical Role.

Sponge Cola, Gigi De Lana collaborate on single

OPM BAND Sponge Cola and artist Gigi De Lana have released their first collaborative single, “Naghihilom.” Alongside the track is an official music video. It is about healing and the quiet, complicated aftermath of heartbreak. The track is anchored by Sponge Cola’s signature alternative rock sensibility, unfolding through textured instrumentation and a slow-burning arrangement, with Gigi De Lana’s restrained yet deeply felt vocal performance. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

IKEA Philippines donates soft toy sales

BABY Panchi or Punch, a macaque living in Japan’s Ichikawa Zoo, captured the world’s hearts after being rejected by his mother at birth and forming an emotional bond with an orangutan soft toy, IKEA’s Djungelskog. To pay homage to this, IKEA Philippines has launched Project Panchi Akap Pabalik, where up to P1 million from soft toy sales this April and May will be donated to support key social and environmental causes. For every soft toy purchased during the campaign period, P50 will go toward IKEA’s initiatives in partnership with the Better World organization.

The Ransom Collective drops first release in 4 years

OPM band The Ransom Collective has returned with a new single, “Tongue Tied,” their first official release after a four-year hiatus. The bossa nova-infused indie pop track aims to be “a gentle reopening of a well-worn photo album: familiar, warm, and unexpectedly alive.” According to the band, the song draws inspiration from the simple but profound feeling of becoming “tongue-tied” in the presence of someone new. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Radha performs live at Quezon Club

THIS March, the Quezon Club at Solaire Resort North is bringing 1990s Original Pilipino Music icon Radha Cuadrado back into the spotlight. Known as the powerhouse vocalist of the R&B and hip‑hop group Kulay, Radha will be performing nostalgic favorites such as “Burn,” “Vibestation,” and “Chapter What?!”. The shows, set for March 18, 20, 25, and 27, will run from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. Tables can be reserved at quezonclub.com, or via 8888-8888 and snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com.

James Reid releases music video about traffic

FILIPINO celebrity James Reid has dropped a new music video for his latest single, “Traffic,” released under Careless Philippines and Sony Music Entertainment. Caught in the gridlock of Metro Manila, the video finds Reid driving around, visibly stressed and tired, yet holding on to the thought that the moment, like traffic itself, will soon pass. The music video was helmed by Jonathan Tal Placido of Philippine-based production house Toothless, with creative direction by Issa Pressman. It marks the singer’s first official 2026 single.

Visa, RCBC offer ticket presale for Laufey concert

VISA and RCBC are bringing two-time Grammy-winning artist Laufey closer to her fans in the Philippines through an exclusive concert ticket presale for RCBC Visa credit cardholders for her upcoming A Matter of Time Tour. RCBC Visa credit cardholders can access selected ticketing platforms until March 10, 10 a.m. Laufey will perform in Manila for two nights on May 26 to 27 as part of her Asia Pacific tour, where Visa serves as the Official Payment Partner.

Shakira, Beéle collaborate on new single

GRAMMY award-winning artist Shakira and rising Colombian star Beéle have released their new track “ALGO TÚ.” Produced by A.C., Flambo, Shakira, and Beéle, the track is out now via Sony Music Latin/5020 Records. Their range of styles blend on the track, delivering a Latin and Afro-fusion song with a nod to autochthonous instruments such as the Colombian gaita (pan flute), evoking the city of Barranquilla where both Shakira and Beéle were born. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Anko reveals Easter event lineup

AUSTRALIAN home and lifestyle brand Anko is hosting free in-store activities and dropping an affordable Easter collection. Every weekend from 2 to 5 p.m., Anko Club parents can treat their kids to Easter coloring sessions across all Anko stores. Little artists who post their work on social media will receive an exclusive Easter goodie bag. Digital copies of the coloring sheets are also available for free download from Anko’s website. Anko will also have a face painting activity at the Glorietta Activity Center on April 4 and 5.

Lags returns with new single

AFTER taking a year-long hiatus from releasing music, singer-songwriter Lags has marked his return with the new single “Pansamantala.” Currently managed by GLXY Talent Management and signed under Universal Records, he expresses the painful reality of loving someone who ultimately chooses their past over the present in an acoustic ballad. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

A1 announces return to Manila in October

BRITISH-Norwegian pop band A1 is set to perform for their Filipino fans once again, in Cebu on Oct. 16 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, and in Manila on Oct. 17 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Following their successful Valentine’s tour in the same cities in February 2025, the group, consisting of Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Ben Adams, will return to deliver the soulful harmonies of “Like a Rose,” “Everytime,” and “Heaven by Your Side.” With more than five visits to the Philippines under their belt, A1 has evolved from international idols into honorary locals. Tickets for both shows officially go on sale on March 13, 12 p.m., via SM Tickets & TicketNet.

Harry Styles releases new album

THE fourth studio album of British pop star Harry Styles, KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. is out now on all digital music streaming platforms. It marks his first music release since 2022’s record breaking album, Harry’s House, which was named Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The new 12-track album was written by Mr. Styles and executive produced by Kid Harpoon via Erskine/Columbia Records.