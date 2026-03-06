Stuff to Do (03/06/26)

1 of 3

Watch Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers

IN the animated film Hoppers, an all-star voice ensemble takes on a fun cast of animals — Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm. It is directed by Daniel Chong with an original score by Mark Mothersbaugh and capped off by an end-credits song from SZA called “Save The Day.” The film introduces Mabel (Curda), an animal lover who seizes the opportunity to test a new technology that allows her to “hop” into the body of a robotic beaver, making her communicate directly with animals. It leads her to uncover mysteries in the animal world beyond anything she could have imagined. Hoppers is now showing in Philippine cinemas.

See artworks by women

THE exhibition PaintHERs: Women in Arts will be on view at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B, Gateway Mall 2 from March 7 to 15. On March 8, Binibining Pilipinas 2025 Globe Annabelle McDonnell and Binibining Pilipinas 2025 2nd runner-up Kathleen Espinido will officially open the show, along with a special performance from P-pop girl group KAIA. The exhibit features tattoo artists, with a tattoo pop-up where women can get both real and temporary tattoos. The event will also have side activities, including an art workshop, a flower bar, and a DIY pouch station.

Explore Sari Dalena’s work in a retrospective

THIS MARCH, a multi-site retrospective presents the cinema of filmmaker and professor Sari Dalena across the University of the Philippines Film Institute (UPFI), the Mowelfund Film Institute, the University of the Philippines Mindanao, The Green House Cinema (Davao), and Mindanao State University–Iligan Institute of Technology. Titled Counter-Archives of a Film Guerrera: A Retrospective of Sari Dalena’s Cinema, and curated by Patrick F. Campos, the program gathers Dalena’s documentaries, hybrids, experimental works, and video art into a sustained look at how film can function as a counter-archive. It opens March 6 at the UPFI Cine Adarna with a screening of Memories of a Forgotten War and Cinemartyrs, timed with the start of Women’s Month and in commemoration of 120 years since the 1906 Bud Dajo massacre, a central historical wound revisited by both films. Post-screening conversations will follow.

Play Pokémon Pokopia on Nintendo Switch

POKÉMON POKOPIA, a town-building game, is now on Nintendo Switch 2. The game is planned and co-developed by The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, Inc., and Koei Tecmo Games. Starting March 10, it will launch a seasonal event called “More Spores for Hoppip,” where the Cottonweed Pokémon named Hoppip will be arriving in town. Players must collect the special cotton spores available during the event period and become friends with Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff. The in-game event will run until March 25.

Watch Zootopia 2 in cinemas

DISNEY’S Zootopia 2 will be available on Disney+ this March. The film continues the adventure of rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as a new mysterious character, Gary de’Snake, arrives in Zootopia. To crack the case, the partner cops go undercover to discover new parts of the town entangling them in a wild escapade. After the success of Zootopia and Zootopia+ which have collectively been streamed over 805 million hours globally to date, Zootopia 2 will arrive on Disney+ on March 11.

Watch The Sandbox Collective’s Spring Awakening

ONGOING until March 22 at the Proscenium Blackbox Theater in Rockwell, Makati City, is The Sandbox Collective’s season opener, the Tony Award-winning rock musical Spring Awakening. With book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik, the production is based on the Frank Wedekind play of the same name. Set in 19th century Germany, it tells the stories of teenagers exploring their burgeoning sexualities and rapidly changing bodies. This version is directed by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, with musical direction by Ejay Yatco. It also marks The Sandbox Collective’s first production under the leadership of its new artistic director, Sab Jose. Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Ana Abad Santos share the role of Adult Woman while Audie Gemora plays the Adult Man. Alongside them are Nacho Tambunting and Alex Diaz who share the role of Melchior Gabor; Nic Chien and Omar Uddin who alternate as Moritz Stiefel; and Sheena Belarmino who plays Wendla Bergmann. Spring Awakening is the inaugural show of The Black Box at The Proscenium Theater. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me (tinyurl.com/SandboxSpring2026).

Get nostalgic with Bagets the Musical

BAGETS THE MUSICAL, a stage adaptation of the 1984 coming-of-age film Bagets, follows a group of high school friends navigating adolescence, family, friendship, and young love. This production by Newport World Resorts, The Philippine Star, and VIVA Communications, is directed by Maribel Legarda, with a book by J-mee Katanyag and music by Vince Lim. The five leads are played by Sam Shoaf, Milo Cruz, Noel Comia, Jr., Ethan David, and Andres Muhlach. They alternate with Jeff Moses, Migo Valid, Tomas Rodriguez, KD Estrada, and Mico Hendrix Chua. Also in the cast are Neomi Gonzales, Natasha Cabrera, Mayen Cadd, Ring Antonio, and Carla Guevara Laforteza. Bagets the Musical runs until March 22 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,000 to P4,000, are now available at the Newport World Resorts Box Office and via TicketWorld.

Travel the world with the Brickman Wonders

GMG PRODUCTIONS announced that the Manila leg of the global tour of the exhibition Brickman Wonders of the World has been extended until March 8 at The Space at Solaire. It features over 45 iconic landmarks from across the globe, all brought to life in LEGO brick form. Visitors can walk through recreations of famous sites such as the Taj Mahal, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Arc de Triomphe, and many more. Tickets are available exclusively on TicketWorld.