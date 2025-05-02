Stuff to Do (05/02/25)

1 of 7

Catch the final Marvel Phase Five flick Thunderbolts

THE Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing out Phase Five with its 36th movie Thunderbolts, which rounds up characters who have been perceived as villains to form an unlikely superhero team. It stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Directed by Jake Schreier, it is out now in cinemas nationwide.

Dive into Filipino band Better Days’ new EP

THE band Better Days is back with more catchy and relatable tracks. Composed of Nigel Blue and Nimroi (Nim) Garcia, the Filipino act is celebrating a milestone with the release of their new EP titled What Comes After. The track list goes through the complexities of love through a series of narratives, diving into themes of unreturned affection, one-sided relationships, and the exhilarating highs of romance. An EP launch will also take place at the Sanctuary Cafe & Bar in Quezon City on May 3, 6 p.m. Joining the band are special guests: Jem, Joshua Kim, Nikka from The Vowels They Orbit, and WE GOT sax player Melvin. Admission is free.

Enter the KCC’s student short film contest

THE Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) is giving student filmmakers and enthusiasts a round-trip ticket to Busan for its first-ever student short film competition. The grand prize is a trip to attend the world-famous Busan International Film Festival. The contest is part of the 2025 Korean Film Festival, an annual celebration of Korean cinema that brings heartwarming stories and world-class films to Filipino audiences. This year, KCC invites young storytellers to show the world their take on “Korea in the Philippines.” Interested participants can fill out the application form via bit.ly/ReelConnectionsApplication. Deadline for the application is on June 30.

Check out Chinese idol girl group A2O MAY

THE first Chinese idol girl group to chart in the US Top 40 is A2O MAY. They recently released a new single, “BOSS,” a bass-heavy, hip-hop, electronic dance-inspired anthem. It aims to channel “next-generation, girl-boss energy” with deeper vocals, punchy verses, and dance breaks. Formed under A2O Entertainment and guided by producer Soo-man Lee, A2O MAY is made of performers fluent in both Chinese and English: Chenyu, Shijie, Quchang, Miche, and Kat.

Immerse yourself in Steven Soderbergh’s thriller Black Bag

A NEW mystery film is coming to Philippines cinemas with Black Bag, directed by Steven Soderbergh. The spy thriller boasts an all-star cast: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marissa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan. The Universal Pictures film will be available exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas starting May 7.

Listen to Angeline Quinto’s new song

UNDER Universal Records, singer Angeline Quinto has dropped a brand new song titled “Being With You.” The track, filled with the artist’s signature high notes, was originally penned in Korean. It was composed, produced, mixed, and mastered in Korea before being translated into English. The romantic ballad was premiered on TikTok by Ms. Quinto herself, who listened to the finished track with fans online. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Find out what home and lifestyle brand Anko has to offer

TO CELEBRATE Mother’s Day, Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko is holding a mall event at Glorietta 2’s Activity Center on May 9. Open from 2 p.m. onwards, the activation will have four interactive zones — Wellness, Kitchen, Play & Create, and Beauty — each designed to inspire moms and families in terms of home design. Special guest panelists to lead motherhood-centered talks throughout the day include celebrity moms Iza Calzado and Andi Manzano, alongside Anko Philippines’ country manager Rachel Turner. The store will also launch the rewards program Anko Club, granting exclusive access to the latest updates, special offers, and all things Anko. Visitors to the mall event will also receive Anko goody bags.

Explore Silent Sanctuary’s take on obsessive love

AFTER a two-year wait, Filipino band Silent Sanctuary is returning with a comeback single, titled “Sagad,” released under Universal Records. Inspired by the popular Netflix series You, the song explores the theme of obsessive love, mirroring the intense emotions of the show’s protagonist. It aims to convey a love “that is overwhelmingly consuming yet painfully out of reach.” “Sagad” is now on all digital music streaming platforms.