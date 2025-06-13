Stuff to Do (06/13/25)

1 of 3

One Stop Record Fair at TriNoma

THIS Father’s Day, the One Stop Record Fair happening at Ayala Malls TriNoma Activity Center from June 14 to 15 will bring a vast collection of rare, vintage and new vinyl records. Last March, Ayala Malls TriNoma housed the “One Stop Record Fair: Vinyl in Motion” for two days. Due to public demand, it will return for a Father’s Day edition, with over 20 vinyl vendors as well as stalls selling CDs, cassette tapes, band shirts and other vintage items like coins and bills.

FundLife hosts 116-km community run

FUNDLIFE, a Tacloban-based non-profit organization committed to protecting and empowering marginalized children, is launching “Move for Play: Infinity Run,” the Philippines’ first-ever 116-km split-stage community run, taking place from June 14 to 15. It spans Clark to Makati, covering a distance equivalent to nearly three full marathons, taking a small group of ultra-runners across rural landscapes and dense urban corridors. To participate in the Infinity Run at Ayala Triangle and stay informed on event updates, visit FundLife’s official social media channels.

GH Mall offers free gift, national artist exhibit

FROM June 12 to July 31, GH Mall will give away free GH tote bags and fans to those who present a P3,000 receipt at the concierge to claim it. The South Wing Atrium will also be the venue of the free Bantayog ng Sining: National Artists Exhibit from June 5 to 30, featuring the country’s top artists.

UP Symphony Orchestra concert performs for UP founding week

THE University of the Philippines (UP) is set to celebrate its 117th founding anniversary with a free concert of the UP Symphony Orchestra on June 18. The concert, titled Alay sa Pamantasan ng Sambayanan, will be held at 6 p.m. at the UP Theater in UP Diliman. Among the concert’s highlights is a performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic 1812 Overture, famously featured in the 2005 film V for Vendetta. This year’s theme, “Ani at Alay: Paglilingkod at Pasidungog sa Bayan,” reflects the narrative cycle of learning, service offering, and nation building.”