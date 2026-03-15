SN ABOITIZ Power Group (SNAP), a joint venture between Aboitiz Renewables, Inc. and Norwegian firm Scatec, plans to expand its battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio to 160 megawatts (MW) by next year through pipeline projects.

Speaking to reporters last week, SNAP President Joseph Yu said the company has started constructing 80 MW of BESS capacity, which is scheduled for completion by the middle of this year.

The company is developing a 40-MW BESS co-located with its Binga hydroelectric power plant in Benguet, as well as a 16-MW energy storage expansion of its 24-MW facility adjacent to the Magat power plant in Isabela.

Both projects are scheduled to begin commercial operations later this year.

“We issued a notice to proceed to another 80 megawatts. So, that should also come on stream by hopefully next year,” Mr. Yu said.

The 80-MW project pipeline includes a 40-MW expansion of the Binga BESS and a new 40-MW BESS at the Ambuklao hydroelectric power plant in Benguet.

Both systems are designed to provide ancillary services to the Luzon grid through the reserves market.

A BESS stores electricity from the grid and releases it when needed to augment supply or improve power quality, helping stabilize the grid and manage fluctuations in renewable energy generation.

Mr. Yu said the company is continuing to explore additional projects and sites for energy storage development. “We’ll always look for more opportunities, whether it’s hydro.”

“You have an economy that’s growing. And that economy is going to need power. And so, we need more megawatts and more steel on the ground. And at the same time, we really want to do it in a way that doesn’t compromise the environment for the future,” he said.

SNAP currently operates 673 MW of installed capacity, primarily from hydropower assets in Northern Luzon. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera