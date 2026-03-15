Bea Borres channels motherly love into business

IT’S a tough job, caring for newborns and infants who still have delicate skin. They can’t use the same products as older kids and adults because of the harsh chemicals that could do more harm than good.

To address this concern, Bea Borres, a celebrity content creator and new mother, launched Peaboo Baby, a new line of vegan, toxin-free baby items on March 8 in Quezon City.

The event showcased products like body wash, soothing cream, baby wipes, and hair oil, all designed for the safe use of newborn babies. Ms. Borres had begun working on the business during her pregnancy last year after consulting with fellow young mothers. She gave birth to her daughter, Hope, in December.

“I really had doctors involved, and asked my tito (uncle) who’s also in business,” she told BusinessWorld. “And he told me that baby products need to be gentle and safe. You can’t just put anything on a baby. So, I really wanted to make sure everything was gentle and truly safe for babies.”

Aside from being safe for infants, the products can be used by their parents as well — which she found by testing them on herself. “I actually personally use it, especially the lotion because it smells so good. And I really love lotions,” she said.

“Ever since I was young, my mom taught me to always keep my skin hydrated. I also use the vegan baby cream on myself, and the wipes,” said Ms. Borres.

AS A SINGLE MOM

The usefulness of the Peaboo Baby products reflects not just the love and care of the business owner, but also her practicality.

At the launch, Ms. Borres talked about the struggles of balancing being a mom and her content creator job, as well as now having a business. This meant her showbiz career, including guest appearances on TV, has taken a backseat.

“Bago kayo maging (Before you become a) single mom, dapat talaga ay may pera kayo (you should really have money),” she explained.

Having such a public life doing content online, she noted the importance of protecting her child from the criticism she faces every day. “I can handle it. But if they bash my child, I won’t be able to take it. That will destroy my world. It’s just so scary to post your baby online,” she said.

Ms. Borres gave birth to her daughter in December but didn’t announce her motherhood until January. She has no plans yet to bring her baby to any big event.

IDEATION AND DEVELOPMENT

During the product launch, Ms. Borres detailed how every crucial detail for each baby product required painstaking deliberation.

While the brand name, Peaboo Baby, was not their first choice, “It was the cutest name! Also, when you play with a baby, you say ‘Peekaboo, peekaboo!’” she said. They landed on the specific variation, Peaboo, as a nod to the nickname she gave to her baby during pregnancy — her “pea.” “It’s very catchy. I learned in business school that names must be catchy. So, Peaboo Baby.”

As for developing the products themselves, Ms. Borres explained how the process was difficult purely because of the many possibilities.

“I’m very, very indecisive. Honestly, it’s so easy to reject something,” she said. “When you smell it or feel it on your skin, you can easily say, ‘ay, ayaw ko iyan (oh, I don’t like that).’” However, most of the time, the difficulty came from choosing between two very good scents. “I think that was the hardest part for me, deciding on that final, final choice.”

Peaboo Baby offers toxic-free, vegan products, ranging from lotion and wipes to citronella patches and moisturizing cream. The wipes come in varieties: the Travel Pack Baby Wipes and the Strawberries and Cream Wipes, both priced at P139. Meanwhile, the vegan moisturizing cream, face and body cream, soothing cream, and body lotion are P189 apiece.

The vegan body wash costs P339 while the cleansing water retails for P369. The brand also offers package deals, most notably one priced at P2,400 for the full collection.

But on March 17, the full collection will be available for just P999 on TikTok Live.

“I want to keep on producing relevant products and essentials even for moms. I want to see my products on the shelves of big stores, where moms can see and grab them,” Ms. Borres told BusinessWorld.

As for her baby, she has one wish: “I want her to grow up grounded.”

The Peaboo Baby line is available exclusively on the brand’s TikTok Shop. — Bronte H. Lacsamana