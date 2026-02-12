Love and Luck this February

1 of 6

JUST OUR LUCK that the Lunar New Year (Feb. 17) comes a few days after Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14, as if you didn’t know). For this list, we’re compiling a few experiences — dining and otherwise — that celebrate both holidays.

LUCK

At The Peninsula Manila, the arrival of the Year of the Horse is welcomed with energy, warmth, and time-honored customs. Welcome the New Year with a Roaring Dragon and Lion Dance (with the lion’s eye dotting said to awaken good luck for the year ahead) at The Lobby at 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 17, then celebrate the rest of the holiday at The Pen’s establishments (from Feb. 16 until March 1).

The Lobby offers the Lo Hei Platter (P6,888 for four persons) and the Chinese Delicacy Set (P2,388 per person). At Escolta, there’s the Daily Lunch and Dinner Buffet at P3,590 per adult and P1,795 per child ages 11 years and below. The Sunday Brunch Buffet is at P4,500 per adult and P2,250 per child aged 11 years and below.

The Peninsula Boutique and Flower Shop pop-up features tokens of prosperity, including the Lucky Bag of Coins Chocolate Sculpture (P1,888), Prosperity Fruit Bonbons (P1,288), and the Mandarin Harvest Miniature Cake (P350).

Learn more at www.peninsula.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Over at City of Dreams Manila, you will be welcomed by a 17-foot galloping golden stallion at the main casino entrance. Also on display is a Mercedes-Benz EQB 250+, the grand prize of the Draw and Drive promo exclusive to Melco Club members. A car is at stake along with other prizes, in two separate raffle draws on Feb. 28 and March 28 at 10 p.m. at Centerplay. Terms and conditions apply.

Adding a touch of festive flair, the resort welcomes good fortune with an auspicious eye-dotting ceremony on Feb. 17, 5 p.m., at the main casino porte cochère. Revelers are set to witness eight-lion and 70-ft long dragon dance performances, acrobatic movements and high jumps performed by skilled artists from Ling Nam Athletic Association.

The lion and dragon dance will make its way to the family entertainment center DreamPlay at 6 p.m., preceding a parade of DreamWorks characters at the resort’s The Shoppes at the Boulevard.

Crystal Dragon, the resort’s restaurant specializing in Cantonese and regional Chinese cuisine, will have a special a la carte menu of seven specialties that evokes the fiery spirit of the Fire Horse. Available for lunch and dinner from Feb. 16 to March 3, the menu is headlined by the Prosperity Two-head Abalone Yee Sang with Arctic Surf Clam, aversion of the traditional prosperity toss salad.

The Chinese New Year a la carte menu also highlights other indulgent specialties for the season, evoking abundance: the Slow-braised Good Fortune “Pen Cai”; Duo flavor steamed grouper with scallop lucky bag; and Steamed lotus leaf rice with Chinese sausage, roasted unagi and spicy edamame sticky rice ball, and the Braised Sea Treasure and dry scallop thick broth with “Fatt Choi,” among many others.

Nobu, meanwhile, presents a la carte dinner offerings that reflect the flavors of the festivity, which includes its own Nobu-style Prosperity Toss Salad consisting of smoked salmon, shrimp and yuzu plum dressing. The Chuka Medley, a platter combining Nobu-style shrimp toast, roasted duck breast in wasabi and plum reduction, and stir-fried beef tenderloin in Szechuan teriyaki, is another novel experience. Nobu Manila’s Chinese New Year specials, available from Feb. 15 to 22 also include Aji Oshizushi and Awabi Three Ways.

For reservations and information, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Grand Hyatt Manila’s No. 8 China House celebrates the lunar holiday on Feb. 16 (dinner) and Feb. 17 (lunch). Guests can indulge in any of three Chinese New Year set menus that highlight prosperity, longevity, and fortune. The Happiness Set Menu is priced at P38,880 net for a table of six, the Longevity Set Menu at P55,880 net for a table of 10, and the Fortune Set Menu at P70,880 net for a table of 10.

The Happiness Set Menu includes the Yu Sheng prosperity toss salad and six other courses including traditional Peking duck, and Pan-fried Angus beef, asparagus and garlic. The Longevity Set Menu expands the celebration with the addition of four more courses, as well as Moët Chandon Imperial Brut. The Fortune Set Menu elevates the festivities further with dishes like Wok-fried Australian lobster in XO sauce, Deep-fried lamb rib with cumin in spicy sauce, and Braised Dongpo pork with abalone, all paired with Jasmine tea and Moët Chandon Imperial Brut.

Take the luck home with round nian gao at P2,488, round radish cake at P2,888, and a whole Coconut Pineapple Cake at P2,588, with mini versions available at P388. Specialty boxes include nian gao with Hennessy VSOP at P9,888 and nian gao with Hennessy XO at P28,888, both requiring 48-hour advance orders. Luxurious hampers are also offered, ranging from P12,888 with wine to P34,888 with Hennessy XO, each featuring nian gao, sauces, dried shiitake, roasted nuts, mixed dried fruits and Grand Hyatt Manila Peach Tea Blend. Guests can order nian gao, hampers, and gift items via Dine at Home, or book a table through Restaurant Reservations. They can also call 8838-1234 or 7918-1234.

While others do it with salad, Kaokee allows you your own prosperity toss with noodles. Kaokee’s Lo Hei Noodles is a noodle salad made with egg noodles, enoki mushrooms, pomelo, carrots, cucumbers, and other auspicious ingredients that symbolize blessings such as longevity, harmony, and abundance. The Lo Hei Noodles are priced at P588 and are good for three to five pax. It is an exclusive dish at Kaokee Jupiter, located at The Belamy House, Makati City. It is available from Feb. 10 to 28. Guests who order the Lo Hei Noodles or reach a minimum spend of P3,000 will also receive a special angpao containing a voucher redeemable on their next visit. Possible vouchers include a P500 gift certificate, a free box of egg tarts, or a free Hainanese Chicken Set.

Shoppers at Robinsons Department Store Galleria can enjoy a free in-store Chinese New Year-themed whimsical horse carousel ride with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P500 from Feb. 13 to 17. Drop by the Prosperi-tree and get a chance to win up to P500 in Robinson’s Department Store Gift Certificates for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,500. Discover what 2026 has in store for you and get insights into your year ahead with a free Fortune Reading for every P2,000 purchase on Feb. 1 to 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids can join in the fun with McDonald’s and their new Chinese zodiac-inspired collectibles featuring McDonald’s characters. Available for a limited time only, they come in detachable Zodiac animal shells and can be availed with the new Golden McFloat. The McDonald’s Zodiac collectibles reimagine Grimace, Hamburglar, and Birdie as animals from the Chinese zodiac, each with a detachable Zodiac animal shell with its own colored gem — all of which are interchangeable across the collection. The interchangeable zodiac animal shells include a bonus golden horse shell to mark the Year of the Fire Horse. Collectors can mix and match characters and cases to reflect their own unique character. Customers can get this exclusively through a lucky combo by adding P168 to any McDonald’s meal to get one Collectible and an upgrade to the Golden McFloat.

LOVE

For Valentine’s Day, City of Dreams’ Crystal Dragon also has a special menu for lovers, priced at P5,500++ per person. It’s available for lunch and dinner on Feb. 13 to 14.

The menu includes deep-fried Crispy Stuffed Scallop with prawn mousse and golden creamy pumpkin sauce; Poached Fish Maw; and Pan-seared A5 Wagyu Steak in Chef’s special sauce; among other dishes. At Nobu, there’s a multi-course Valentine’s menu available on Feb. 13 and 14, priced at P6,888 net per person. For those celebrating with local flavors, Haliya’s set menu is priced at P9,500 net per person. Available for lunch and dinner on Feb. 14, this menu includes an amuse bouche of Lobster Tartare and Caviar Oscetra preceding Lover’s Gravlax (Beetroot-cured Salmon). Haliya’s Valentine’s menu includes unlimited helpings at the dessert station, as well as a choice of two love season-inspired cocktails.

Tatatito’s offers a Valentine’s-exclusive five-course Petals & Pairing menu (P2,380 per person) which puts a romantic spin to Filipino flavors, with plates accompanied with edible flowers as well as red and white wine. For the main course, guests may choose between two entrées: Chicken Confit or the Tuna Belly, both of which are paired with Condor Peak Malbec. The meal ends with Tiramisu drenched in kapeng barako. The menu is available from Feb. 10 to 15. Reservations are done through https://events.bistrochat.com/en/tatatito/tatatito-petals-and-pairings.

Conrad Manila celebrates the season of love with an elegant selection of dining exclusives. On Feb. 13 to 15, Brasserie on 3 presents a buffet crafted for sweethearts. The spread features prime rib, crusted baked salmon fillet, seafood, healthy selections, Valentine’s-themed cake, and other desserts. Unlimited house beverages for two hours and live romantic performances accompany the meal. Veranda seating costs P5,588 per person and indoor seating costs P4,588 per person (the lunch selection slashes the price down to P3,188). At China Blue by Jereme Leung, couples may celebrate love with a Chinese set menu that features pan-fried US beef tenderloin with dry orange peel gravy and okra, braised abalone and seared scallop with bell pepper sauce and dry scallop rice, wok-fried lobster with butter torch ginger and flower gravy sauce, and slow-boiled roasted duck golden broth with stuffed morel mushroom, among others. This is available from Feb. 14 to 15, and costs P4,998++ per person. For more information on the hotel’s latest dining offers, contact 8833-9999 or e-mail MNLMB.FB@ConradHotels.com.