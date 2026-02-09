HOW TO GET Philippine Tropical Fabrics into the mainstream was one of the major topics during the 2026 National Textile Convention (TELACon).

One of these ways is to mandate its use in law, and this is already a requirement for government workers. Republic Act No. 9242, otherwise known as the Philippine Tropical Fabrics (PTF) Law, prescribes the use of PTFs for uniforms.

But what most people don’t know is that besides uniforms the law also covers “and for the purposes which require the use of fabrics in government offices and functions.”

Julius Leaño, Jr., director of DoST-PTRI (Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Textile Research Institute), said during the Jan. 29 talk at the Philippine International Convention Center, “Mainstreaming PTF, Government Uniforms and Beyond,” that the use of PTFs covers everything that has cloth: from table linens to upholstery. “Anything that’s textile-based in any government office must be made of PTF.”

The law defines PTFs as fabrics containing natural fibers produced, spun, woven, or knitted and finished in the Philippines. At least 5% of the textile fibers used must be produced in the Philippines, the most popular being abaca, pineapple, banana, silk, and bamboo.

Mr. Leaño said that there is some confusion and overlap between using PTFs and indigenous textiles, such as the handloom-woven products by various groups around the country. “They may be used as accents,” he said, though using handloom woven products does not necessarily mean that they are compliant with the law. Thus a circular from the Civil Service Commission in 2024 revised the dress code for government offices to use traditional Filipiniana dress on Mondays — this is when those handwoven products can be used — but for the rest of the week, more standard fabrics incorporating the aforementioned fibers can be used.

He said that a report from the Civil Service Commission says that 48% of government offices are in compliance with RA 9242 — however, PTRI’s own report says that only 2% are actually compliant. But “once the private sector involvement [in manufacturing these fabrics] comes in, 98% [compliance will come] in a blink of an eye,” he says.

PIÑA CAMOUFLAGE?

Using PTF goes beyond the civil servants’ polo barong though — coming soon will be camouflage uniforms for the army.

Charmaine Diaz is the founder and chief executive officer of CKDiaz Worldwide Enterprise, a company that makes government uniforms as well as uniforms for the army, and they are working to comply with the law for the latter. She said that the rollout of camouflage uniforms incorporating PTF for the Philippine Armed Forces may begin next year.

It took some time to develop them due to the unique specifications and testing that army uniforms have to go through. They learned that fabric made with abaca proved durable, while pineapple fiber had antibacterial properties, doing away with the extra cost of antibacterial coatings and finishing. However, they are still limited by a lack of a standard for battle dress attire.

Matthew “Chuck” Lazaro, vice-president and director of Asia Textile Mills Inc., which produces and processes these natural plant fibers, said that affordability is one of the roadblocks to these fabrics hitting the mainstream. But while clothes made with PTF may be more expensive than mass-produced Chinese garments, he and Kingsmen Corp. (another clothing manufacturer) President Kristine Racho-Orobia reiterate that they’re still cheaper than other imported brands — and that the public might as well spend that money at home.

Mr. Lazaro said that they can actually supply more fiber, with 80,000 tons of pineapple fiber available. However, it remains expensive because of other costs including labor, and he thinks farm automation might speed up and reduce the costs of production.

HINDI NA MAKATI

Ms. Racho-Orobia tackled one issue that the regular customer may consider before wearing Philippine fabrics. “Hindi naman makati eh (it’s not itchy),” she said, referring to the stereotype that these fabrics can be uncomfortable. “Nowadays, with the way we treat it right now, hindi na siya makati (it’s no longer itchy),” Mr. Lazaro agreed.

Ms. Racho-Orobia, wearing a white blouse made of pineapple fiber, said that she will begin to boast of the fabric’s make, attaching the word “Philippine” to describe it — in the same way she used to say, “Egyptian cotton” or “French lace.”

On the issue of affordability, she said that one can make up a capsule wardrobe, and veer away from the overconsumption of fast fashion. “You don’t need to buy a lot of clothes,” she said.

Just good ones. — Joseph L. Garcia