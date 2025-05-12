WE’VE got about a month left over for traveling, and Samsonite’s latest offerings in its latest Black Label store concept in Solaire just might include your new favorite traveling companion.

The company, founded in 1910 in the US, offers its premium items at the Black Label store, ranging in price in the high ten-thousands; as opposed to its Classic lines, which can go from about P7,000 and above. The Solaire store, which opened in 2024, has a minimalist look “to make the luggage and bags stand out,” said Samsonite Country Manager Michael Corpuz during an event at the new store on April 30.

A themed light lunch was served highlighting different travel destinations like Paris and London. While guests munched on sandwiches and snacks, models walked around pulling behind the suitcases. These include Samsonite Black Label’s Richmond II collection (signature contrast trimming, Aero-Trac II suspension wheels, an anti-theft zipper system, and leather-wrapped handles), the Metanova (anodized aluminum shell and reinforced corners; dual tube pull handle), and finally, the chic New Streamlite, inspired by a line released in the 1940s. This one has Aero-Trac Whirl Suspension Wheels featuring ball bearing technology that reduces vibration and noise, and a plush, soft-touch lining. There are only 2,025 numbered pieces worldwide, and each New Streamlite includes a customizable tag.

“Our target market is always the frequent and business travelers. The more discriminating consumers are the ones who really go to our Black Label stores,” said Mr. Corpuz. He says that while they are more expensive than their Classic lines, he notes the various accessories one can get, such as garment suiters, shoe bags, “And all the features that you will need for luggage is there.”

While for some people luggage may be the least of their travel concerns, Mr. Corpuz thinks otherwise. “It’s been easy to travel. Before, it used to be such a planned event. Now you can travel on a whim — therefore, you need luggage. The frequency of the purchase of luggage all depends on what you’re going to do.”

He adds, “We’re not really more on fashion – that’s not the line of Samsonite. It’s more about meeting the needs of the travelers. Just to assure comfort, security, but at the same time, looking good with it.”

Mr. Corpuz personally likes his luggage light, but “something that will withstand the rigors of travel.” For this, he turns to their Proxis line, made with an ultra-light durable material patented by Samsonite, Roxkin. He mentioned a campaign with it where a particular Proxis suitcase is rammed by a car, and the suitcase just snaps back into shape. “That’s for real. Hindi iyon show (That was not a show).”

Samsonite Black Label is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. with the latest concept store located at The Shoppes at Solaire. Samsonite can be found at Greenbelt 5, Glorietta 2, Central Square BGC, Podium, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, TriNoma, Robinsons Magnolia, Ayala Abreeza, Okada Manila, and Ayala Center Cebu. — Joseph L. Garcia