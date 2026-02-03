Entertainment News (02/03/26)

1 of 10

Filipino debut film Filipiñana wins at Sundance

FILMMAKER Rafael Manuel’s debut film Filipiñana recently won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Screened at the festival in Utah, United States, from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1, the film was lauded for its creative achievement. It follows a young Isabel (played by Jorrybell Agoto), who works as a tee-girl at an elite local country club. When she draws closer to the president, Dr. Palanca (played by Terry Guzman), she uncovers the violent and exploitative underbelly underneath the club’s luxurious front.

EuroXtreme Circus goes to Central Luzon

THE live spectacle EuroXtreme Circus can now be seen at Robinsons Starmills, Pampanga, in Central Luzon. Ongoing until Feb. 22, the Philippine leg of the traveling circus’ tour offers a fast-paced two-hour show featuring comedic clown performances, visually stunning acts, and adrenaline-charged stunts. Signature attractions include the Wheel of Suspense, where performers test balance and bravery at extreme heights; the Globe of Terror, featuring motorcycle riders racing at full speed inside a steel sphere; the Flying Trapeze, a showcase of aerial artistry; and high-energy FMX stunts with gravity-defying motorcycle tricks. The international touring production is presented by Art Box Entertainment. Tickets, ranging from P650 to P3,200, are available online via artboxentertainment.com.

Prime Video brings new and returning series, films

THIS February, many movies and series are back on the Prime Video streaming platform. One is the epic conclusion of Season 2 of the acclaimed series Fallout, which is based on the iconic video game of the same name. It follows survivors navigating a post‑apocalyptic world. Another newly dropped show is Relationship Goals, a romantic comedy starring Kelly Rowland and Method Man, centered on former lovers competing for the top job in morning television.

Clara Benin releases new single

AFTER staging a two-night concert honoring the 10th anniversary of her records, Human Eyes and Riverchild, Clara Benin is kicking off 2026 with a new single. Titled “muscle memory,” it dwells on quiet moments and restraint, dealing with the lingering presence of lost love. She will also release a new song, “the one to blame,” next month in anticipation of her upcoming EP, slated for release later this year. To mark the live debut of the new song, Ms. Benin will perform the song at the Valentine’s Day show at Eastwood City on Feb. 14. In the meantime, “muscle memory” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Korean action-comedy The Informant now in cinemas

SQUID GAME breakout star Heo Sung-Tae is in a new action-comedy that has arrived in Philippine cinemas. The Korean film The Informant is a buddy cop romp screening exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas, and it has Mr. Heo play a detective entangled in a chaotic, larger‑than‑life conspiracy filled with high‑speed chases, slapstick comedy, and outrageous twists. It is presented exclusively through A-Reel Asia, Ayala Malls Cinemas’ showcase celebrating some of the best of Asian cinema.

SB19 releases concert album

P-POP group SB19 has released Simula At Wakas: Kickoff Concert Album, a live recording of tracks from their two-day concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on May 31 and June 1 last year. Mixed and mastered by Radkidz, with live arrangements by Jem Florendo, the 19-track album features songs from the albums Simula At Wakas (2025), Pagtatag! (2023), and Pagsibol (2021), alongside the concert version of the fan-favorite single “Moonlight.” In addition to the album release, SB19 announced the official conclusion of their world tour with the Wakas At Simula: The Trilogy Concert Finale, on April 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds. Tickets are anticipated to go on sale sometime this month.

Cinema One spotlights Donny Pangilinan films

NEW GEN actor Donny Pangilinan is leading Cinema One’s Blockbuster Sundays this month with the airing of some of his notable films, in time for the season of love. Airing every Sunday at 7 p.m., the next one on the lineup is An Inconvenient Love, where he plays a boutique plant owner and social activist alongside his love team partner Belle Mariano. It airs on Cinema One on Feb. 8. Coming after that on Feb. 15 and 22 is He’s Into Her: The Moviecut, a film version of a popular series again starring the DonBelle love team. In it, Mr. Pangilinan is a basketball captain to Ms. Mariano’s leading lady character. The first part airs on Feb. 15 and the second part airs on Feb. 22.

Singer dwta produces anti-Valentine’s show

SINGER-SONGWRITER dwta will be headlining her self-produced music gig, Where Do Broken Hearts Go? Sa Gig ni dwta, on Feb. 13 at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City. Billed as an anti-Valentine’s show, it features a special extended set from the Bicol-born artist, whose body of work has redefined romantic and anti-romantic storytelling. The evening will also feature guest performers, including shirebound, Janine Teñoso, Jan Roberts, Kenaniah, and LEYO. The latest release of dwta, a cover of “Ang Pag-ibig Kong Ito,” originally performed by Lea Navarro and written by Carlos Agawa and Ernie Dela Pena, is also available on digital music streaming platforms.

Wuthering Heights hits cinemas for Valentine’s

THE forbidden romance film Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is opening in cinemas on Feb. 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day. It is meant to be “a bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time,” based on the novel of the same name by Emily Brontë. It centers on themes of forbidden passion, lust, love, and madness, described as an homage to how it felt like reading the novel as a teenage girl, rather than a loyal adaptation of the original material.

Manila to host ASEAN-Korea music festival in April

A TWO-DAY free concert will be the centerpiece of the regional music calendar this year, organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and KBS WORLD TV. Titled the 2026 ROUND Festival, the musical exchange is set to take place on April 18 and 19 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. It will be hosted by Korean singer-songwriter 10CM and will showcase a roster of international talent. Representing the Philippines on the main stage are Ben&Ben, TJ Monterde, Cup of Joe, and HORI7ON. Meanwhile, artists from other countries are MeloMance from Korea, Syafiq Abdilah from Brunei, G-Devith from Cambodia, Pamungkas from Indonesia, JoJo Miracle from Lao PDR, Mimifly from Malaysia, Velocity from Myanmar, Regina Song from Singapore, Tilly Birds from Thailand, and Chillies from Vietnam. Ticket reservation will open soon.