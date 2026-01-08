Dining In/Out (01/08/26)

1 of 3

Sweet meets savory at CMV Txokolat

CHRISTIAN VALDES of CMV Txokolat unveiled three new flavors, where savory Filipino favorites meet his signature chocolate. A Kare-Kare praline uses peanut butter, liquid seasoning, tomato gel, and Mindoro sea salt. The Adobo uses bay leaf, peppercorns, chicken-infused cream, and a ganache made with rendered chicken fat and garlic confit. Finally, a Sisig praline uses onion jam, a chicken and mushroom infusion, some mayonnaise, and some lime. A box of six chocolates costs P700. For orders, visit https://cmvtxokolat.com/, @cmvtxokolatofficial on Instagram, or visit their store at Rockwell’s Power Plant Mall.

Kenny Rogers Roasters’ new healthy plates

KENNY ROGERS Roasters begins 2026 with a stronger focus on encouraging guests to eat healthy with the expansion of its Healthy Plates lineup. The original four plates — the Classic Healthy Plate, High Fiber Meal, High Protein Meal, and Low Calorie Meal — were developed to help customers meet daily nutrition needs. Beginning Jan. 1, three new plates joined the lineup, all certified by SGS Philippines (a testing, certification, and inspection company) to ensure quality and nutritional value. All the Healthy Plates are assessed using the Recommended Energy and Nutrient Intake (REI/RNI) guidelines. The three new additions are crafted for specific lifestyle needs. The Low Sugar Meal has grilled salmon, lemon butter sauce, steamed vegetables, Cobb salad with ranch dressing, and a drink. With zero grams of sugar, it supports balanced energy without spikes. The Low Carb Meal features striploin steak with pepper gravy, coleslaw, kani and mango salad, and a drink. With 24 g of carbohydrates, it fits guests managing their carb intake while still supporting daily nutritional needs. The Breakfast Healthy Plate, available in select stores only, offers roast chicken with gravy, Caesar salad, scrambled eggs, steamed vegetables, and a drink. With 61 g of protein, it delivers most of the recommended daily protein intake right at the start of the day. The expanded Healthy Plates lineup supports the brand’s “I Love Me Better” cam-paign, which encourages customers to choose meals that make them feel energized, confident, and cared for.

Korea’s Dessert 39 opens in MOA

KOREA’S DESSERT 39 has opened at the Mall of Asia (MOA), its first branch in Southeast Asia. Located at the 2F Entertainment Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Dessert 39 offers in-house as well as grab-and-go dining with savory fare, des-serts, and signature drinks. Dessert 39 offers a convenient and high-quality selection, including ready-to-heat rice bowls, pastas, and sandwiches for everyday dining. These include Spaghetti and Meatball Pasta, classic Ham & Cheese sandwich, and a Chicken Inasal Bowl. For a sweet treat, there is the crisp and airy Croquant Choux, the soft and velvety Premium Tokyo Roll Cake, and other pastries best paired with the café’s Einspänner, an iced Americano topped with smooth whipped cream and brown sugar, or the Brown Sugar Pong Latte, made with brown sugar and crispy Jolly Pong cereal which can serve as a meal-replacement drink. Dessert 39 also has its Slim line of ze-ro-calorie beverages, such as Zero Lemon Black Tea and Slim Real Chocolate made with allulose, a natural zero-calorie sugar substitute. The restaurant seats 138 guests, and includes an outdoor seating with a seaside view. Founded in 2015 in Gyeongridan-il, Itaewon and now with over 700 stores in South Korea, it is brought into the Philippines by The Bistro Group.