Manami Resort, a luxury coastal sanctuary in Sipalay, Negros Occidental, is inviting guests for the holiday festivities as it transforms the resort into a coastal wonderland featuring curated holiday experiences.

The campaign, titled “Seashells and Holiday Spells,” draws inspiration from the natural beauty of the ocean and the shimmering elegance of Capiz shells.

“Here at Manami, the holidays take on a coastal glow—where seashells shimmer under festive lights, the ocean breeze carries songs of the season, and each moment is wrapped in warmth and wonder,” Giro Solatorio, Manami’s Property Head, said in a statement.

He added that by harmonizing island-inspired feasts and musical evenings, the resort seamlessly blends tradition with tropical allure, inviting guests to forge enduring memories where the sea meets the season.

During the holiday celebration, guests can immerse themselves in Manami’s curated lineup of seasonal experiences.

The resort’s gourmet restaurant Dayaw welcomes diners each evening with festive dinners that pair exquisite flavors with sweeping views of Sipalay’s coast.

Guests can also toast to the season with the Merry Melon Glow, a cocktail inspired by the hues of a coastal sunset, where melon liqueur, gin, citrus, and a swirl of grenadine come together in a glow of holiday cheer.

The festivities continue on December 31 at Lingaw in Manami, with a Mediterranean-inspired dinner that combines vibrant flavors and a festive ambiance to welcome the New Year. — Edg Adrian A. Eva