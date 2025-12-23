A guide to the Metro Manila Film Festival entries

1 of 4

THE usual dramas and comedies will be joined by a historical crime thriller, a horror anthology, and different shades of romance this year at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Organized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), it runs from Dec. 25 to early January 2026.

The film festival celebrates its 51st year with the theme of “A New Era for Philippine Cinema.” Its Parade of Stars was held for the first time ever in Makati last week.

The festival’s Gabi ng Parangal or awards ceremony will be held on Dec. 27.

Established in 1975, the Metro Manila Film Festival aims to promote and enhance Philippine cinema. During its run, no non-festival film, local or foreign, can be screened in regular theaters nationwide.

Here are the eight official entries to the MMFF 2025 in alphabetical order:

BAR BOYS: AFTER SCHOOL

(produced by 901 Studios)

Directed by Kip Oebanda

This is a sequel to the 2017 comedy-drama Bar Boys, set 10 years after that film where a group of friends pursued their law degrees. Bar Boys: After School charts their lives as they discover the price of following their aspirations. Carlo Aquino, Rocco Nacino, Enzo Pineda, and Kean Cipriano reprise their roles in the first film.

MTRCB Rating: PG

CALL ME MOTHER

(produced by ABS-CBN Studios, The IdeaFirst Company, and Viva Films)

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

This is a comedy-drama that follows a queer single mother who plans to formally adopt her son. The plot unfolds as the appearance of the boy’s biological mother complicates the process. The film stars Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre, co-starring for the first time since 2015.

MTRCB Rating: PG

I’MPERFECT

(produced by Nathan Studios)

Directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo

This romance tells the love story between Jiro and Jessica, two adults with Down syndrome. It stars Earl Jonathan Amaba and Anne Krystel Daphne Go, marking the first film in Philippine history to have leads with Down syndrome themselves.

MTRCB Rating: G

LOVE YOU SO BAD

(produced by ABS-CBN Film Productions, GMA Pictures, and Regal Entertainment)

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar

This romance tells the story of Savannah, a young girl who finds herself torn between two young men: bad boy LA and achiever Vic. She must decide which of the two she will dare to be with. The film stars Will Ashley, Dustin Yu, and Bianca De Vera.

MTRCB Rating: PG

MANILA’S FINEST

(produced by Cignal TV and MQuest Ventures)

Directed by Raymond Red

This crime thriller, set in 1969, follows a group of Manila police officers who strive to uphold their principles. It centers on experienced Capt. Homer Magtibay and his partner in the profession, 1st Lt. Billy Ojeda, as they navigate the power structures in the police system. It stars Piolo Pascual, Enrique Gil, Romnick Sarmenta, Ariel Rivera, and Joey Marquez.

MTRCB Rating: PG

REKONEK

(produced by Reality MM Studios)

Directed by Jade Castro

This family drama presents the parallel stories of six different families that must cope with a global internet outage 10 days before Christmas. The film’s sweeping cast includes Gerald Anderson, Bela Padilla, Andrea Brillantes, Charlie Dizon, Zoren Legaspi, Carmina Villaroel, Cassy Legaspi, Mavy Legaspi, and Gloria Diaz.

MTRCB Rating: PG

SHAKE, RATTLE, & ROLL: EVIL ORIGINS

(produced by Regal Entertainment)

Directed by Shugo Praico, Joey de Guzman, Ian Loreños

This is the 17th installment in the Shake, Rattle, & Roll horror anthology film series. Its dark themes traverse three timelines: Spanish colonial 1775, present-day 2025, and a post-apocalyptic Philippines in 2050. The film stars Carla Abellana, Janice de Belen, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Fyang Smith, JM Ibarra, Richard Gutierrez, and Ivana Alawi.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

UNMARRY

(produced by Quantum Films and Cineko Films)

Directed by Jeffrey Jeturian

This drama follows Celine and Ivan, a couple who separately process the dissolution of their marriage through annulment. It is loosely based on real-life annulment cases in the Philippines. The film stars Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo.

MTRCB Rating: PG

— Brontë H. Lacsamana