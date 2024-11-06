The streets and landscapes of Europe

1 of 3

Stella Rojas paints Paris with a Filipino lens

THE ENCHANTING allure of France has always inspired Stella Rojas, a Filipina artist who has spent years in Paris.

For her, her paintings are a reflection of how life is a boundless voyage of discovery and adventure. This is why, at the Conrad Manila hotel, 33 of Ms. Rojas’ works have been put together in an exhibit titled Balade — a French word meaning to stroll or wander — for guests to peruse and enjoy.

As the last exhibit for 2024 in the hotel gallery’s Of Art and Wine series, the collection offers glimpses of Paris and its surrounding countryside, with Italy, Ireland, Norway, and Poland as other featured locations.

Ever since Ms. Rojas first visited France in 1989, her works have reflected the beauty of foreign lands, be it through sweeping landscapes or close-ups of statues, flora, or fauna.

“The works displayed here are from 1992 to 2024, spanning most of my artistic career,” said Ms. Rojas at the exhibit launch on Oct. 22. “What I’ve found is that you cannot take away the Filipino in me, even if I put myself in France or in Europe.

“Europeans often use neutral, kind of sad colors. They don’t use colors the way we do, maybe because we have a childlike way of coloring the world, which I like,” she added.

The paintings have an Impressionistic style that the artist learned overseas after having visited France over 20 times in the last 30 years. While they mainly depict the City of Lights and the cold sights around it, the paintings never fail to evoke warmth.

Nestor Jardin, curator for Conrad Manila’s Gallery C, said at the launch that guests will be able to appreciate how the European landscapes and scenes of everyday life shift under a Filipina’s paintbrush.

“Unlike the French Impressionist painters who used muted colors and pastel hues, the artist lets her Filipino roots and upbringing take over the color palette to come up with vibrant depictions,” he said.

For Mr. Jardin, it’s the right choice to end the year with her paintings. “We get to experience visually how Stella saw nature and its surroundings. It’s a happy, vibrant exhibition, full of life and color.”

Of Art and Wine: Balade is on view at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C until Jan. 4, 2025. — Brontë H. Lacsamana