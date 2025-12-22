Style (12/22/25)

1 of 3

End-of-season sale at Rustan’s

RUSTAN’S invites shoppers to its End of Season Sale, happening from Dec. 26 to Jan. 11, both in-store and online. With offers of up to 50% off, the sale arrives just in time for last-minute gifting, thoughtful home refreshes, and dressing for the final gatherings of the year. On Dec. 26 only, FSP members can receive X5 FSP Points on regular priced items with no minimum purchase required for both FSP Regular and FSP Premium members. As an added festive treat, FSP Premium members can also earn X5 FSP Points on regular priced purchases from SSI brands within Rustan’s. Up for grabs are Self Portrait’s Chiffon Ruffle Dress and the Natori Chiyo Cotton Dress. Lady Rustan and Criselda present timeless pieces with their signature polish; the Ramy Brook Blanca Dress delivers modern glamor and the Adolfo Dominguez Midi Dress highlights sophistication. Accessories provide thoughtful accents, from the sculptural charm of the Rodo Paris Wicker Bag to the Aquazzura Latour Sandal 75 Multimetal. For subtle sparkle, Swarovski adds a refined touch, while Frame offers modern versatility. The Naturalizer Jayla Slingback Pump in Cappuccino Brown rounds out the season’s options for womenswear. Menswear brings craftsmanship and polish through pieces like the Pedro del Hierro Polo Neck Sweater in Black. The minimalist Cote et Ciel Sava Sleek Black bag makes an ideal gift or a smart update for the new year. Beauty enthusiasts will enjoy offerings such as the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Blush Trio and the Perricone Lip Oil. The L’Occitane Hair Care Line provides luxurious self-care moment, while Neal’s Yard Remedies Organic Frankincense Essential Oil offers a calming touch. For the home, Rustan’s offers the Christofle Mood Set of 24-piece Flatware in rose gold. The Lalique Zeila Panther Sculpture makes a striking centerpiece, while the Hanoia Tigris Tic Tac Toe gameboard offers sentiment and craftsmanship. Elevate hosting and New Year’s dining with the Vista Alegre x Oscar de la Renta Coralina Blue collection, featuring couture-inspired floral motifs. Children join the fun with the Yumbox Bento Three, a colorful and practical lunch companion. For imaginative play, the Melissa and Doug Deluxe Wooden Cooktop Set encourages creativity and roleplay. Visit Rustan’s in-store, online 24/7 at Rustans.com, or shop with the help of a personal shopper.

Fendi launches Emily in Paris capsule collection

FENDI has launched a special capsule collection to celebrate the 5th season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris, which premiered on Dec. 18. Available in a limited release in selected Fendi boutiques worldwide and at fendi.com, the exclusive collection puts the spotlight on Fendi’s icons, with two Baguette bags and one Peekaboo bag designed to capture the spirit of the show reinterpreted with the House’s codes. Each piece features a dedicated tag and is crafted with a tapestry-effect fabric with the Fendi Dots motif — a blend of the FF logo and Art Deco-inspired polka dots, offered in color-block combinations of brown and pink or dove and mint green. The capsule collection highlights the brand’s relationship with the show, enhanced by a presence of Fendi in Season 5 where viewers will witness Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) embark on Roman adventures with the Baguette bag at the Fendi Headquarters at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana and Palazzo Fendi flagship store.

Last-minute gift shopping at Araneta City

LAST-MINUTE shoppers are sure to find what they are looking for at the various malls and special areas of Araneta City. Over at the Parolan — located near Farmers Garden and Farmers Market — one can search for last-minute Christmas décor and festive touches, including lanterns, garlands, ornaments, and other decorative pieces suited for home styling and gifting. The selection also includes festive items that can serve as thoughtful seasonal presents. Farmers Bazaar on Level 3 of Farmers Plaza is a stop for exchange gifts. Its assortment of stalls offers novelty items, practical accessories, and everyday essentials, providing a wide range of affordable gift options. Calle Plaza (on the Upper Ground Floor of Farmers Plaza) features locally produced items such as woven goods, handmade accessories, and artisanal décor. Ali X, located on the Upper Ground Floor of Ali Mall, caters to shoppers seeking something unconventional. With stalls offering vintage items, art pieces, vinyl records, and collectibles, it is a fitting stop for gift-giving aimed at niche interests and hobbies. For shoppers who prefer established retail brands and ready-to-gift items, Araneta City also houses a variety of lifestyle and novelty stores, from KKV and Flying Tiger at Gateway Mall 2; to Miniso and Rustan’s at Gateway Mall 1; and Papemelroti and Blue Magic at Ali Mall.