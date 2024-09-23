Style (09/23/24)

1 of 3

Longchamp reintroduces Le Roseau

THE SIMPLE TOTE with a metal bamboo-shaped closure by Longchamp, Le Roseau, was famous in the 1990s, and has been in constant demand ever since. Every generation has fallen to the appeal of its sleek, simple lines and its strong character. It looks chic when carried in the hand, and more casual when slung over the shoulder. In addition to new shapes, Le Roseau is now interpreted in a color palette that goes from timeless neutrals — clay, paper, and chestnut — to vibrant hues like bright green, celadon, and orange. Longchamp is available at Rustan’s.

Montblanc introduces new gizmos in new pen

MONTBLANC has developed a new fountain pen filling mechanism that allows for easy filling through the writing instrument’s barrel with one simple push. Featured in the Meisterstück Traveller Limited Edition 1924, the innovation comes as Montblanc marks the 100th anniversary of the Meisterstück pen. The Traveller mechanism draws ink into double tanks through the cone instead of the nib. The twin tanks increase the ink reservoir capacity for twice as long as a conventional Meisterstück. The design of the limited centenary edition — a Meisterstück 149 model — upholds the esthetic standards of its antecedents. A coral-colored resin and signature gold-coated fittings refer to the original color palette of the earliest Montblanc writing instruments. The signature gold-coated cap top is crowned with the Montblanc emblem in mother-of-pearl, inspired by the artwork on the original Meisterstück packaging. In celebration of the 100th anniversary, the number “100” is engraved beneath the years “1924” and “2024” on the commemorative solid Au 750 gold nib. A novel cleaning tool can also be attached to the barrel of the pen via an adapter after removing the cone in order to thoroughly clean the writing instrument. Housed inside an elegant black leather box, the limited edition set includes the Montblanc Meisterstück Traveller Limited Edition 1924, the new ink adapter, two ink bottles featuring black and blue ink, a cleaning tool and a cone adapter, as well as a black leather pen pouch inspired by early Montblanc leather accessories from the Maison’s archive. Montblanc Meisterstück Traveller Limited Edition 1924 will be available starting October at selected Montblanc boutiques worldwide. Montblanc is available in the Philippines at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City.

Levi’s opens biggest Southeast Asia store in Malaysia

LEVI STRAUSS & Co. (LS&Co.) announced the reopening of its expanded Levi’s store at Suria KLCC, one of Malaysia’s premier shopping destinations. It is the largest Levi’s store in Southeast Asia at 393 sq.m. and marks another milestone in LS&Co.’s expansion within the region, as the global apparel company doubles down on delivering elevated retail experiences to denim fans worldwide. The denim lifestyle apparel brand opened a 364 sq.m. store in CentralWorld, Bangkok, Thailand earlier in the year, and more recently expanded its store footage in Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur. “Our ambition is to become a $10-billion company and a world-class retailer, and our international business will play an integral role in helping us to achieve this,” Nuholt Huisamen, Managing Director, East Asia-Pacific, for Levi Strauss & Co., was quoted as saying in a press release. The Suria KLCC store houses an extensive product range, including premium collections such as the Levi’s Vintage Clothing, Made in Japan, as well as climate-relevant Performance Cool ranges. The Levi’s Tailor Shop is located at the heart of the Suria KLCC store. Levi’s Suria KLCC opened to the public on Sept. 9, and is located at Lots 346 and 346A, Level 3 of the Suria KLCC shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur City Center.