TWO DESTINATIONS in the Philippines made it to Condé Nast Traveler’s The Best Hotels and Resorts in the World: The Gold List 2026, one of the most prestigious editorial honors in global luxury travel. They are The Peninsula Manila and Nay Palad Hideaway in Siargao.

This is the first time The Peninsula Manila has received this international accolade and it is the only hotel in the national capital included on the list.

“It is a tremendous honor for The Peninsula Manila to be named to Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Gold List as we approach our 50th anniversary next year,” said Kevin Tsang, managing director of The Peninsula Manila. “This recognition reflects the timeless elegance, history, and hospitality that has made our hotel a cherished part of life in Manila for almost 50 years.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Gold List is a highly selective annual compilation of the world’s top hotels and resorts personally curated by the magazine’s editors. Hotels and resorts included on the Gold List are distinguished by exceptional service and staff dedication, a strong sense of character and history, memorable experiences across dining, wellness, and family hospitality, and an enduring emotional resonance.

In his review of The Peninsula Manila, Condé Nast Traveler Associate Editor Matt Ortile highlights the personal connection that many Filipinos have with the property: “Almost every Manileño I know has a story to tell about Manila Pen, as we call it. The Peninsula Manila belongs to everyone, I know that. Perhaps what I feel is that I belong only to Manila Pen.”

Meanwhile, Condé Nast’s Chris Schalkx pointed out how Nay Palad overcame the damage after Siargao was hit by Super Typhoon Odette in 2021. “This is the kind of can-do, no-fuss hideaway you’ve always dreamed of,” he writes.

The full list of winners will be published in the January/February 2026 print issue of Condé Nast Traveler and is now live online on the Condé Nas Traveler website: The Best Hotels and Resorts in Asia: The Gold List 2026.