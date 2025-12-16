Christmas light attractions around Metro Manila

1 of 8

THE COLORS of Christmas are now filling the streets of Metro Manila, in commercial areas, school and government parks, and business districts. Amid the chaos of the holiday rush, many attractions with Christmas lights have sprung up to celebrate the festive season.

Those who are on their way home, or who are letting the rush hour traffic pass before going on their way, or who are looking for places to spend time with family and friends can choose from one of these picture-worthy Christmas light shows (arranged from north of the metropolis to south).

UP DILIMAN’S TANGLAWAS ART INSTALLATION

Those near the University of the Philippines (UP) in Diliman, Quezon City, can drop by the famed Oblation statue at night to see it lit up by an art installation by Toym Imao, a work featuring figures of people in boats atop the plaza’s pool titled Tanglawas. His work draws connections between the parol, the traditional lantern representing the Star of Bethlehem in the West Bank, to the struggles of fishermen in the West Philippine Sea and Tausug seafarers in Sulu.

A great time to visit will be on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m., when the annual UP Lantern Parade sets forth a procession of mesmerizing giant lanterns around campus.

ARANETA CITY’S GIANT BELEN AND GATEWAY’S GIANT CHRISTMAS TREES

Because all roads lead to Cubao, according to the commuters of Metro Manila, those who have the misfortune to end up in this area during rush hour can instead take in the many sights found in Araneta City. One of these is the giant belen or nativity scene located at the center aisle of Gen. MacArthur Ave. between Farmers Market and Farmers Garden. By day it is already a welcome sight amid the city’s hustle and bustle, but its beauty doubles when lit up at night.

Those passing to and from the LRT and MRT stations via Gateway can visit the Activity Area on the upper ground floor of Gateway Mall 1 and/or the Quantum Skyview on the upper ground level of Gateway Mall 2, to see bright and colorful giant indoor Christmas trees.

EASTWOOD CITY’S HOLIDAY ART WALK

The recently revitalized open park of Eastwood City in Quezon City now welcomes visitors to a luminous art walk at night. Until Dec. 30, the mall complex spotlights three artists, each presenting an installation in a different area.

Olivia d’Aboville’s plastic bottle-made Giant Dandelions and Mikayla Teodoro’s sculptural scenes in Between the Stars light up the park from 6 to 10 p.m., while Teddy Manuel’s floral adornments in Bigger Than Life decorate the mall atrium from above.

On weekends, Eastwood City’s grand fireworks displays are set to illuminate the skies.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA’S SUSPENDED CHRISTMAS TREE

The Shangri-La Plaza mall’s holiday display evokes a sense of magic for mallgoers this year. At the mall’s Grand Atrium, the massive Christmas tree centerpiece is suspended from the ceiling, giving the illusion that it is floating in midair.

With the central escalators that sometimes skip a floor or two, netizens have joked that the tree adds to the mall’s “Hogwarts-like” quality. Choral ensembles are also set to perform, with the St. Theresa’s College Quezon City singing on Dec. 20, and the Mandaluyong Children’s Choir on Dec. 21.

AYALA TRIANGLE’S VIBRANT PARK LIGHTS

This year, the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati has scaled back its usual exuberant light show to reimagine its festive display as a steady illumination of patterns. Adorning the trees in the park are sun-shaped parols and colorful projections.

This year, the gardens draw inspiration from the legendary bird of the Maranao, the sarimanok, and the leaves of the fan palm, the anahaw. The Green Wall has art projections featuring Filipino weaves and patterns. Friends and families visiting the area’s restaurants can also watch out for live music performances by various artists and buskers.

SM MALL OF ASIA’S CHRISTMAS CENTERPIECE

The Mall of Asia (MOA) in Pasay City has multiple displays around its vast complex to ring in the holiday season. The centerpiece, located in the central atrium, contains Christmas trees and gift-themed displays that wish mallgoers happy holidays. Visitors are welcome to come and take pictures.

For fireworks displays, go to MOA’s Central Park on any Saturday. Set to music, dazzling pyrotechnics will light up the skies from 7 p.m. onwards.

AYALA MALLS NUVALI’S OUTDOOR LIGHTS

Though Nuvali’s famed Fountain of Lights in Laguna won’t be taking place this year, Ayala Malls Nuvali has made the holidays special with bright Christmas trees and glowing displays decorating the outdoor area.

Aside from trees, giant frames and ribbons allow visitors to take pictures with the displays. Looking across the landscape of the open-space mall area offers a festive view of golden lights fitting for Christmas. — Brontë H. Lacsamana