30 years and a holiday collection

1 of 2

CELEBRATING its 1995 founding, Lush had a few tricks up its sleeve to dress up some of its classics during a Nov. 17 party in Makati’s Poblacion.

Guests rolled up their sleeves to make their own cleansers and bath bombs. However, its signature holiday line, Snow Fairy, was there at the launch, in three new forms. Brand new additions to the 2025 Snow Fairy range include a pink edition of the Scrubbee exfoliator, a hair primer, and a miniature candle. The signature shower gels, soaps, lotions, and even bath clay were also on display. The bath bombs (a statement says UK staff handmade 11.5 million of them last year) include a raspberry one shaped like a unicorn, a citrusy penguin, and a date-scented reindeer.

As for its scents, it’s pushing the Turmeric Latte perfume (vanilla, milk, and tonka bean: gourmand scents seem to be on trend), and the Yog Nog body spray with clove bud oil and ylang-ylang. A signature, Karma, is now in a limited-edition bottle.

In 2026, Lush will release a new skincare line in its UK base, which will arrive in the Philippines a couple of months after, according to Liberty Nicholls, international partner support for Lush in an interview with BusinessWorld. While not sharing any details about the line’s composition, she said, “It’s about protecting your microbiome. The products use fresh active ingredients rather than synthetic active ingredients, which will look after the skin’s barrier.”

30 YEARS IN KIND BEAUTY

“I think what led to us being here, in this position, is the innovation, the sustainability, and the focus on the human part of the business. Really connecting with our staff, but also with our consumer base,” said Ms. Nicholls. A statement says they had sold 21.2 million items last year, through 850 shops in 50 countries.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Constantine, his wife Mo, and a handful of other partners, Lush was at the forefront of the natural beauty movement. In fact, prior to founding their own brand, Lush had once supplied to The Body Shop, another British natural beauty brand. With Lush’s product line being about 95% vegan, Ms. Nicholls noted that their zero animal testing policy then influenced that of The Body Shop. “We love the planet and we want it to be looking after us for as long as possible,” said Ms. Nicholls.

Asked if their natural and handmade approach — a form of corporate morality — influences quality, she said, “100% yes.”

She talked about their ethical sourcing for ingredients: from using synthetic mica (as glitter) to help reduce mining operations, to site visits to source vanilla and tonka beans. “We can see from the person supplying that ingredient the quality of life they’re having, and ensure that they’re getting a fair wage. Because we did that, from that moment, all the way through the supply chain, you feel that when you try it.

“I think when something’s handmade, with somebody’s hands, there’s love going into the products,” she said.

In the Philippines, Lush is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and has shops at Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Bonifacio High Street, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Robinsons Magnolia, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and TriNoma. Lush is also available in Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, and Trunc.com. For more information visit www.lush.com.ph and www.ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram. — Joseph L. Garcia