ONE of the most important watches in the history of aviation is getting a makeover.

IWC Shaffhausen, the Swiss manufacturer of luxury watches (one of them worn by Antoine de Saint Exupéry, aviator and author of The Little Prince) once made the Mark 11, featuring magnetic field protection and a high-contrast dial with a luminous material that made the watch easy to read. In the 1960s, this watch was given to pilots in the Royal Air Force (RAF), until its withdrawal from service in 1981.

Now, the Mark 11 has been given new life with the Pilot’s Watch Mark XX. It was released last year with dials in blue and green and black. This year, this rebirth is marked with two silver-plated dial versions.

The Pilot’s Watch Mark XX features a 40-millimeter stainless steel case, thoroughly re-engineered with a revised side profile and an improved lug geometry.

The slimmer and more curved lugs provide an even better fit on all wrists. The graphics for the numerals and indices on the high-contrast dial have been refined to the smallest detail. Luminescent elements on the dial and the black hands ensure perfect readability in all lighting conditions. The Pilot’s Watch Mark XX is powered by the IWC-manufactured 32111 calibre. The automatic movement features a silicon escapement and a double pawl winding system, building up a five-day power reserve. Still mindful of its origins as an aviator’s watch, the front glass is specially secured to remain in place even in the event of a sudden pressure drop in the cockpit. The watches also have a wide variety of straps and bracelets available, given practical use with IWC’s EasX-Change system which lets the wearer change the strap or bracelet quickly and easily without any tools. This versatility, combined with the 10-bar water-resistant case.

In the Philippines, IWC Shaffhausen is available through Lucerne, in Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza, Solaire, and Shangri-La at The Fort. — J.L.G.