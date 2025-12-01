UNIQLO has given thousands of clothes to disaster relief efforts for the recent calamities that have struck the Philippines, as well as to farming communities.

“Considering that the Philippines has a warm, tropical climate, we have started distributing AIRism,” said Geraldine Sia, chief operating officer of Uniqlo Philippines, in an interview with BusinessWorld during Uniqlo’s Holiday Celebration on Nov. 13 at the BGC Amphitheater. The celebration featured a Christmas tree lighting, and acts like Jose Mari Chan and KZ Tandingan.

The clothing drive is part of a global initiative called The Heart of LifeWear, which sees thousands of clothes donated to refugees. “We have distributed around 31,000 all over the Philippines,” she added.

“We usually reach out to the communities which we think are in need,” she said. “We also partner with some of our benefactors — they know which communities really need it the most.” These benefactors include The SM Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages.

Part of these giving efforts also centers around sustainability: this season, they’re bringing out the ReUniqlo boxes, where clothes of any brand, dropped into these boxes by customers, will be donated. “They’ll be the ones able to contribute and donate to these villages nationwide,” she said. “Our mission is really to change lives by the power of clothing.”

“We will continue to do this as much as possible,” she added. — JLG