Dining In/Out (11/27/25)

1 of 5

Flavors of the season at NWR

CELEBRATE the holiday season at Casa Buenas at Newport World Resorts (NWR). The restaurant showcases the flavors of the country’s major island groups starting Dec. 2. Set menus offer a culinary journey through Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, each crafted for three persons. Every set features an appetizer, soup, a selection of mains, and a dessert. Feast highlights include Kinilaw, Pi Yang Gang Manok, and a modern take on crispy pata kare kare. For reservations and inquiries, contact 0917-878-8312 or 7908-8998. Meanwhile, at Kusina Sea Kitchens at Hilton Manila, there will be a lavish Christmas Eve and Day buffet starring Rosemary-Roasted Prime Rib, Honey-Cured Ham, Salmon Wellington with tartare and red wine sauce, and more. Cap off the night with a Sinagtala dessert spread and raise a toast with free-flowing sparkling wine, soda, beer, and house wine. This is available on Dec. 24 to 25 for lunch and dinner buffet at P3,500 net per person. Early birds enjoy 15% off on confirmed bookings with a 50% deposit on or before Nov. 30. For inquiries and reservations, contact 0917-851-4044 or e-mail MNLPH_FB@hilton.com. Meanwhile, at The Festive Buffet at Sheraton’s S Kitchen, the highlights of the Christmas Eve and Christmas lunch spread are roasted stuffed turkey, ribeye, and leg of ham at the carving station, abundant seafood paluto featuring fresh lobster and more. It’s priced at P3,900 net per person on Christmas Eve dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. and Christmas lunch from noon until 3 p.m. Contact 0917-859-7496 for more details. At Hotel Okura Manila’s Yawaragi, the Christmas Kisetsu Buffet Christmas features Kakiage Tempura wrapped in Prosciutto di Parma with Teriyaki–Balsamic Glaze, assorted fusion nigiri, sushi, and maki, Wagyu carving, and more at P4,600++ per person on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day offerings for lunch or dinner start at P3,500++ per person. Call 02-5318-2888, 0917-842-9067, or e-mail yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com for more information.

Tanduay Flavored Mixes for the holidays

A GIFT idea for adults is the Tanduay Flavored Mixes Bundle. Available until supplies last, each bundle includes 700ml bottles of the Daiquiri and Zesty Storm flavors and a free highball glass. It comes in a paper bag for easy gifting and can be purchased via Shots.ph, Tanduay’s official web store. Tanduay Flavored Mixes Daiquiri offers lemonade flavors with notes of cherry and almond cake, which has 15% ABV. Tanduay Flavored Mixes Zesty Storm, meanwhile, is a mix of rum and flavors of citrus fruits with hints of cucumber and ginger, also at 15% ABV. The Tanduay Flavored Mixes Bundle is now available for P300.

Get Smart, get SMEG

THIS holiday season, Smart Infinity, the premium postpaid brand of Smart Communications, Inc. partners with SMEG Philippines to make the season more rewarding for its members. From Nov. 21 to Feb. 23, existing Smart Infinity members can take part in an exclusive raffle, with a chance to bring home SMEG’s kitchen appliances. Up for grabs are the SMEG FAB 5 Mini Refrigerator and the SMEG Espresso Coffee Machine with Grinder. Members can also win other SMEG items, from blenders and coffee machines to toasters and kettles. To join, members must opt in to the raffle by texting SMEG to 5858. Members may also register via the Smart Infinity website or coordinate directly with their Relationship Manager. A confirmation SMS will be sent, indicating the number of raffle entries earned. Raffle entries are awarded to members who: upgrade their plan (from 3500 to 5000; 5000 to 8000; or 8000 to 9500), add a new line under Plans 5000, 8000, or 9500, or successfully refer a new subscriber to Plans 5000, 8000, or 9500. Each plan corresponds to raffle entries: Plan 5000 earns one entry, Plan 8000 earns two, and Plan 9500 earns three, giving members more chances to win as they move up to bigger plans. Winners will be announced on Feb. 27. For more details, visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/infinity-smeg or contact your Smart Infinity Relationship Manager.

A McDonald’s Grand Reunion

THIS YEAR, McDonald’s Philippines is giving select groups a chance to celebrate the holidays for free. Dubbed the “Grand Reunion at McDo,” this nationwide holiday initiative will transform select McDonald’s Party Rooms into festive spaces for reunions happening simultaneously across the country. Customers are invited to visit McDonald’s Philippines’ Facebook Page and share their story on the Grand Reunion post — why they want to come together, what kept them apart, and what makes their bond worth celebrating. On Dec. 8 from 2-4 p.m., McDonald’s will accommodate groups of up to 10 members, with two groups per party room for a total of 20 guests. Participants will be selected based on how their stories embody the spirit of togetherness during the Christmas season. Participants may choose their preferred McDonald’s branch. Each group will receive boxes of Honey Butter Chicken McDo. A McDonald’s “Happiness Host” will also be there. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com.ph, McDo.ph on Meta, @mcdo_ph on Instagram, and @McDo_PH on X.

LA Chicks turns one

LA CHICKS, the chicken spot with Nashville-style heat, is officially turning one. Since opening its flagship store at Festival Mall in Alabang in October 2024, it has expanded to five full-service branches: at Two E-Com at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay, Three Central Mall in Makati City, Central Square Mall in Bonifacio Global City, and at NAIA Terminal 3. LA Chicks serves three staples: ultra-crispy signature chicken tenders, the stacked chicken sandwich loaded with fried chicken thigh, slaw, and sauce, and bone-in fried chicken for purists. Flavors come from Naked (zero heat), Mild, Medium, Hot, all the way to Extra Hot. For more information, visit the LA Chicks website or follow @lachicks.hotchicken on Instagram.