The musical looks at how boys — and their mothers — grow up

FOUR DECADES after the movie Bagets captured the spirit of Filipino youth, a musical adaptation will be mounted for generations both young and young at heart to relive the fun onstage. The experience will come to the Newport Performing Arts Theater from Jan. 23 to March 2026.

The original coming-of-age comedy revolved around five young men entering their senior year in a new high school after having been kicked out of their previous school. Like in the film, the stage version will follow their adventures and misadventures, alongside their complex family issues.

Bagets The Musical is helmed by PETA Plus and produced by Viva Communications, Inc., and the Philstar Media Group through its entertainment arm, Philstar Next.

“It’s going to be fun, meaningful, and heartfelt, about the roots of youth culture,” said director Maribel Legarda, at a press conference in Pasay City on Nov. 14. “The focus here is the way mothers take care of their sons, that relationship growing up, the formation or making of these men. Where does the macho quality come in? That’s all deep-rooted stuff in our culture which maybe we take for granted. This is a fun way of looking at that.”

She added that Bagets The Musical will “tackle the male psyche” in a fun way, as PETA is known for. “It’s going to be set in the relationships between mothers and their sons, and of course the barkada themselves, that extended community that helps us survive life,” she said.

Supporting Ms. Legarda in the creative team is writer J-mee Katanyag, musical director Vince Lim, and choreographer JM Cabling. They are also joined by Norbs Portales as assistant director and Michael Que as assistant choreographer.

THE NEW BAGETS

Bringing to life the characters of Bagets The Musical are Jeff Moses and Sam Shoaf who play Topee, the martial arts ace and athletic heartthrob originally portrayed by JC Bonnin in the film. Then, Migo Valid and Milo Cruz take on Tonton, the barkada’s daredevil who was first played by William Martinez.

Noel Comia, Jr. and Tomas Rodriguez portray Gilbert, the class clown made memorable by Herbert Bautista. KD Estrada and Ethan David step into the role of Arnel, the well-mannered, uptight boy originally played by Raymond Lauchengco. Completing the barkada are Mico Hendrix Chua and Andres Muhlach as Adie, the baby-faced charmer and resident romantic first brought to life by Aga Muhlach — who happens to be Andres Muhlach’s father.

The project is a full-circle moment for the younger Mr. Muhlach, the only cast member with any relation to someone involved in the 1984 film.

“Years ago, when I was a boy, watching Bagets for the first time with my dad and my family, we never imagined that I’d be Adie, too. I’m really proud,” he said.

On his observations having watched the film many times, he said: “I realized that the original film is almost like a musical because throughout the film it’s really about the music being played, and it’s blocked like a musical.

“The essence of it is the ensemble, the group of friends, and the ups and downs that come with their life stories. We want to portray that barkada feeling,” Mr. Muhlach added.

As for Mr. Estrada, who is playing Arnel, it was clear that they had to respect the time period.

“This is nostalgic for people who grew up with this. It’s a story about five boys in high school, learning what it actually is to be a man, to grow up. I’ve gotten messages from titos and titas about how much it has shaped them,” he said.

Mr. Comia, a young theater veteran playing Gilbert, added that it will also resonate with people “whose family is not their home.”

“For these bagets, their home is their barkada. It’s for people who aren’t connected with their families, who have found a stronger bond with other people,” he explained.

With this, the ermats of the boys have bigger roles in the musical than they had in the film, as mothers concerned for their growingly distant sons. Neomi Gonzales plays Ana, the mother of Topee; Kakai Bautista and Natasha Cabrera alternate as Delia, the mother of Tonton; Mayen Cadd portrays Ditas, the mother of Arnel; Ring Antonio takes on Luz, the mother of Gilbert; and finally, Carla Guevara Laforteza plays Virgie, the mother of Adie.

For Mr. Valid, who plays Tonton, the musical offered him a new perspective on what it must have been like for his parents.

“Nothing has really changed for kids then and now,” he said. “Akala namin pinapagalitan kami kasi hindi nila ito ginagawa noon. ’Yon pala, ganito din sila noon! (When our parents scolded us, we used to think it’s because they didn’t do the things we do now. It turns out, they were also once like us!)”

A SPOONFUL OF SUGAR

As for what Bagets The Musical offers to generations today, Mr. Moses, taking on the role of Topee, said that it glimpses a life beyond social media.

“The youth now are mainly exposed to social media. The bagets before, their only entertainment was hanging out with each other, with the barkada. We still relate to that, but I hope we can inspire younger generations to get off their phone to physically be with their friends,” he said.

Director Ms. Legarda added that “they’re in the ’80s, but also ‘in the present,’ in terms of current discourse.”

“We’re balancing that with humor and a lot of fun, because a play should always be entertaining. Whatever discourse you want to inject should not be a burden on the audience. It should be with a spoonful of sugar,” she said.

For the writer Ms. Katanyag, Bagets The Musical has come at the best time, 40 years after the original film. Ultimately, it’s about “different forms of coming of age.”

“This adaptation isn’t just about the literal growing up of these boys, but also mothers trying to grow up beyond their careers, as mothers and as women. It’s for the boys learning how to be men, and in general for us to learn how to be a Filipino in this time. It’s a coming of age for all of us,” she explained.

“What’s interesting about 1984 is that it’s a transition period, before MTV, nearing post-Martial Law, and the emergence of working women. It’s the perfect time and milieu for us in 2025 to examine its character — its passion, its ferocity, and all its neon colors.”

Bagets The Musical is set to run from Jan. 23 to March 2026 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,000 to P4,000, are now available at the Newport World Resorts Box Office and via TicketWorld. — Brontë H. Lacsamana