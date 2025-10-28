Entertainment News (10/28/25)

1 of 14

SB19 wins big at first Filipino Music Awards

P-POP boy group SB19 took home the most trophies at the inaugural Filipino Music Awards. Their six wins include Artist of the Year, People’s Choice Award, Pop Song of the Year, and People’s Song Choice Award for “DUNGKA!,” and Concert of the Year and Tour of the Year for the Simula and Wakas tour. OPM band Cup of Joe was the second most-awarded, bringing home Album of the Year for Silakbo and Song of the Year for “Multo.” Sony Music Philippines won Music Company of the Year, while legacy awards were given to Jose Mari Chan, the late Pilita Corrales, and Ang Misyon, Inc.

HBO Max launches IT: Welcome to Derry

THE HBO Original series IT: Welcome to Derry is now on HBO Max. As part of promotions for the show, activations of red balloons can be found in major cities worldwide physically and virtually, including New York, Los Angeles, Madrid, Paris, and Cappadocia, as well as locally in Bangkok, Singapore, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Manila. Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel It, the new series serves as a prequel to the films It (2017) and It: Chapter Two (2019).

Pop group FINIX’ music film raises rehab funds

P-POP girl group FINIX has released their newest single and music film, “Thanks for the Rain,” a cinematic, self-directed piece that turns the pain of loss into a call for empathy and accountability. The release, which forms Chapter 2 of their ongoing “aRCHIVE_404” anthology, shines a spotlight on the resilience of Filipinos affected by flooding and the systemic failures that let tragedy repeat. All music video proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross in support of flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. “Thanks for the Rain” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Neocolours returns to City of Dreams’ CenterPlay

OPM BAND Neocolours is set to light up City of Dreams Manila’s CenterPlay once again, headlining its concert series on Oct. 29, starting 9 p.m. The one-night-only performance aims to take fans on a journey through the 1990s era of Filipino pop rock music. Their hits include “Tuloy Pa Rin,” “Say You’ll Never Go,” “Kasalanan Ko Ba,” and “Hold On.” Live band and DJ performances alternate from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Seats start at P2,500, inclusive of consumables such as bar bites, burgers, fries, and beverages. VIP Couch Seats for groups of eight are available at P20,000, while VIP Small Tables for groups of four are priced at P10,000, both inclusive of consumables.

Tyla releases new single and music video

GRAMMY-WINNING superstar Tyla has dropped her latest single “Chanel.” Accompanied by a music video directed by Aerin Moreno, the song arrives as she prepares to embark on her first headlining tour through Asia next month. She is set to perform in Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore.

Henry Moodie releases debut album

POP STAR Henry Moodie has released his debut album, mood swings, out now via Robots & Humans (UK) and Columbia Records (US). On mood swings, Moodie explores his story so far, examining everything — love, heartbreak, relationships, friendship, sexuality, mental health, and growing up. The album chronicles his journey since he first started releasing music in 2023. The album is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Spotify Tatak Pinoy Live invites fans to vote online

SPOTIFY has launched Spotify Tatak Pinoy Live, a fan-powered stage. In partnership with TV5’s music countdown program Vibe, Spotify Tatak Pinoy Live lets listeners decide which Filipino artist headlines the stage each month. For each cycle, three tracks from the Tatak Pinoy playlist will be nominated and listeners can vote directly on Spotify to decide which artist will take the stage. Each user may only submit one entry. Entries for the current cycle will be accepted until Nov. 4, 11:59 p.m. The three nominees are pop-alternative rock band Over October with “Dahan,” indie-alternative band Dilaw with “BLACK N’ WHITE,” and pop artist Arthur Miguel with “Sulyap.” Fans can cast their votes and stream through the Vibe with Tatak Pinoy playlist on Spotify.

Arkin Magalona releases debut single as BARQ

ARKIN MAGALONA has joined Sony Music Entertainment under the moniker BARQ. To celebrate, the rookie rapper has launched his official debut single, “Shake Dat Thang.” Produced by Kyleaux, the upbeat banger is a Y2K revival. The youngest son of the late rapper Francis Magalona revealed that he picked “Shake Dat Thang” as his lead single because it embodies his intent to “disrupt, redefine, and celebrate modern hip-hop with authenticity and flair.” The single is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Spotify introduces RADAR Creators Philippines

SPOTIFY has unveiled RADAR Creators Philippines, spotlighting emerging Filipino podcasters redefining the local podcasting scene. It includes Kim Atienza’s Ano Ba Talaga? With Kuya Kim, Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon’s K’s Drama, Chariz Solomon and Buboy Villar’s Your Honor, Sophie Prime’s DAGOK TIME!, and Yani Villarosa’s yani’s room. Each represents a different facet of Filipino storytelling. The program provides on-platform editorial promotion, marketing support, and mentorship opportunities. These podcasts can be found on Spotify’s RADAR Creators Philippines playlist.

Jake Vargas frontman for new band Dear Dina

ACTOR and singer Jake Vargas is the frontman of Dear Dina, a six-piece band that just made their official debut with the single “Nabighani.” Dear Dina aims to bring “a fresh, heartfelt, and youthful sound to OPM.” The track tells a story of love, shyness, and connection, inspired by Mr. Vargas’ real-life love story with his girlfriend, actress Inah de Belen. “Nabighani” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Bacolod filmmaker bags Best Director at Active Vista

BACOLOD filmmaker Vincent Joseph Entuna has won the Best Director Award at the Active Vista Human Rights Film Festival. He earned the award with his short film Sa Pwesto ni Pistong (The Barber’s Chair). The film, set during the Martial Law era, follows a humble barber, Teopisto, and his nephew, Carlos, as they witness the gradual decay of freedom and the consequences of remaining neutral within their community. The Active Vista Human Rights Film Festival, organized by DAKILA, is one of the country’s leading platforms for socially conscious cinema.

The Bloomfields drops new single

INDIE BAND The Bloomfields is back with “Balikan,” a new track that yearns for the beauty of simpler days. Produced by Lakan Hila, the band’s keyboardist and lead guitarist, “Balikan” contains rich, lush textures and melodic sensibilities that recall George Harrison’s timeless sound and the dreamy hues of late 1960s and early ’70s psychedelia. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

League of Legends: Wild Rift marks anniversary with collab

HIT GAME League of Legends: Wild Rift is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a collaboration with NINGNING of the K-pop girl group aespa. Riot Games teamed up with the pop artist on “Miss This Life,” an electro-pop anthem inspired by players’ journeys and in-game champions. The song debuted in-game and across major streaming platforms as part of the anniversary celebration, with a music video highlighting memorable champion moments and fan nostalgia. In addition, Nidalee, the iconic huntress from the original League of Legends, has joined the Wild Rift edition, adding a dynamic new jungle experience for players.

Filipino filmmaker brings short films to global stage

THE short film Bakit Ako Sinusundan ng Buwan? (Moon Under My Feet), written and directed by Richard Soriano Legaspi, has garnered international acclaim after being officially selected to compete at the CAM International Festival for Documentary and Short Films in Egypt this December. The film follows a man (Jemuel Satumba) who finally returns to his hometown after years of working overseas. Also competing at the CAM international film festival is Legaspi’s short documentary Maliliit na Hakbang (Small Steps), which follows the You-Kalele Kids Zambales, a group of children from San Felipe, Zambales, who dream of a future in music despite facing individual limitations and challenges.