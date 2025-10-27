Innovation meets dessert in Miele, ‘Dubai Chocolate Chef’ collaboration 

1 of 4

German manufacturer Miele collaborated with the viral ‘Dubai chocolate’ chef Nouel Catis in a limited-edition dessert trio that bridges two heritages together through uniquely crafted sweet treats.

“Since it’s all about innovation, we have to rethink how we create desserts that are flavor forward and that’s also very approachable,” Dubai-based Filipino pastry chef Nouel Catis told reporters at the sidelines of the collaboration’s launch.

“As I always say, innovation keeps you relevant; it keeps you very flavor-forward as a chef,” he added.

Mr. Catis noted that the innovative recipes of the desserts were rooted in the “nostalgia factor” of both the European and Filipino cultures.

“The key to creating something that resonates with all of us is nostalgia,” he said. “I was really looking into aspects that remind us of being Filipino, but also take you to Germany, and that in itself is already innovation.”

The three desserts included in Miele’s Innovation Series are Barako-Dalandan Torte, Miele Honey Cake, and The Green Forest.

The shared passion and fondness for coffee in both countries inspired Mr. Catis to create the Barako-Dalandan Torte. The viral chef elevated the German Torte by using Barako, a strong and aromatic coffee from the Philippines.

The boldness of barako complemented the salted caramel and subtle citrus flavor of Dalandan, making it a perfect mood booster after a long day or even during a midday work break.

The sandy texture of its crumbs also resembles that of ground coffee, which adds to the overall eating experience of the finely-crafted dessert.

The Miele Honey Cake, on the other hand, is a “crowd favorite”, said Mr. Catis. Although small, the cake draws inspiration from the German apple strudel, offering a wide range of flavors ranging from cinnamon, nut, vanilla, and chocolate.

The white confection has a crunchy texture outside that balances the silky and smooth filling inside.

Meanwhile, the Green Forest is a light dessert that combines a flaky croissant with Mr.Catis’ take on the classic Black Forest cake.

“Black Forest contains what liqueur? Cherry. So, we blended cherry liqueur into the pistachio,” Mr. Catis said.

The faint savory flavor of the croissant, combined with the crunch of pistachio and topped with a thin chocolate disk, strikes the right balance between sweet and delicious.

Although each pastry varies from one another, they all share Mr. Catis’ signature ingredient – chocolate and texture, which makes them all cohesive yet still distinctive.

“Chocolate is only 10% of my being as a chef. The 90% also covers…beverages, desserts, pastries,” the internationally renowned chef said.

“This gave me an opportunity to actually showcase my other skill in terms of flavor combination,” he added.

Miele, which manufactures domestic appliances for the kitchen, the laundry room, and floor care, was founded in 1899. According to its partner in the Philippines for two decades, Focus Global Inc., the Innovation Series follows the brand’s “Forever Better” promise.

“The Innovation Series was born from the same idea, to show how technology and creativity can come together to create something new,” Angela Sy, head of finance and strategy at Focus Global Inc., said at launch.

The limited-edition desserts are available at the Miele showroom in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, until Nov. 6, 2025. — Almira Louise S. Martinez