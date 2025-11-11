The Batangas State University, the National Engineering University (BatStateU The NEU), in partnership with Aboitiz Economic Estates, has launched its LIMA Campus to help bridge the nationwide job-skills mismatch through industry-based learning for engineering and technology students.

“When Batangas State University says industry-based learning, it means that the curriculum is co-developed by Batangas State and the industries here, co-delivered and co-assessed,” University President Tirso A. Ronquillo told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.

“When I say co-delivered, even the experts from the industry will be part of our faculty. They will be part of our mentors, our advisors for the thesis or capstone designs,” he added.

The new campus of the BatStateU is situated in the LIMA Estate, a 1,000-hectare (ha) mixed-use development owned by the Aboitiz group. Last year, Aboitiz Infracapital, Inc. (AIC) began its 40 ha expansion of LIMA Estate’s business hub with a target completion in 2027.

“We are thankful for the luck to be given 10 hectares of property in the LIMA Estate as a campus of the Batangas State University,” Mr. Ronquillo said. “It is now to be developed, and the building to be constructed will be… from different possible sources.”

Aligning the job and skills mismatch is one of the key drivers of the partnership, according to Aboitiz Land President and Chief Executive Officer Rafael Fernandez de Mesa.

“It’s not that we don’t have an abundance of labor at a working age; it’s more about the skill set that is required for the future needs of the industry,” he told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of the event.

“This campus allows us to meet that gap or to serve not just the current but the future needs of industrial locators who have chosen to make investments here at LIMA,” he added, underscoring the 125 operating companies within the estate.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) revealed that the unemployment rate in the Philippines rose to 3.8% in September from 3.7% a year before, translating to 1.96 million jobless Filipinos.

The BatStateU LIMA Campus, which will open its doors to students for the academic year 2026-2027, offers 10 undergraduate programs, including aerospace engineering, biomedical engineering, mechatronics engineering, electrical engineering technology, and electronics engineering technology.

“In one of our campuses, there are also engineering (programs), but the engineering programs there are different from the engineering programs here,” Mr. Ronquillo said. “We are creating here a big pipeline of talent because that is what is demanded or needed by the industry.”

While the “permanent” campus is still underway and targets completion within five to 10 years, the university can accept two sections per program, totaling 800 students.

“By the time that we are able to construct it completely, we are already having our classes, we have developed our partnership with the industry, and have even tried our learning models,” Mr. Ronquillo added. — Almira Louise S. Martinez