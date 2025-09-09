Entertainment News (09/09/25)

1 of 8

Ayala Malls shows Asian films

AYALA MALLS CINEMAS is turning the spotlight on Asian filmmaking with “A-Reel Asia: Stories from the Heart of the East,” a new platform for Asian cinema starting this September. It will showcase titles from Indonesia, India, South Korea, Japan, and China. First in the lineup is director Hanung Bramantyo’s Traditional Kamasutra Teacher, a tale of love, betrayal, and power from Indonesia. It stars Raihaanun as Ratri, a young woman who was raised by a respected gowok, or a woman who teaches young men about household and sexuality before marriage. It will be shown in the following Ayala Malls Cinemas: Manila Bay, Circuit, Glorietta, Feliz, Solenad, Central Bloc, Centrio, TriNoma, and Fairview Terraces.

Sponge Cola to perform live in Abu Dhabi

OPM BAND Sponge Cola will be in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 13 to belt out their rock anthems at The Hall Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The band, known for their emotionally resonant music, will be performing the best hits of their discography. It will be their third time to have a concert in Abu Dhabi, the last one was over 10 years ago. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Downton Abbey movie finale to arrive in cinemas

THE global phenomenon Downton Abbey will have a cinematic end following years of TV shows and films. Creator Julian Fellowes is back at the helm as the Crawley family and their staff navigate the 1930s with all its modernity, public scandal, and social disgrace. The ensemble cast will return to the big screen, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, and Paul Giamatti. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale opens exclusively in Ayala Malls Cinemas starting Sept. 10.

Ayala Malls, G-Force turn malls into dance halls

THIS SEPTEMBER, Ayala Malls and dance authority G-Force are teaming up to bring mallgoers “The Dance District,” which turns everyday mall spaces into dance playgrounds. Dance lovers can come and groove with G-Force on: Sept. 9, 6 p.m., at One Ayala’s Level 2, Panco Cafe (the Ayala Malls x G Force Kick Off); Sept. 11, 6 p.m., at the Activity Center of TriNoma, featuring Jaja’s Blue Battalion; Sept. 16, 6 p.m., at the Amphitheatre of the UP Town Center, with K-Pop Random Play Like; Sept. 17, 6 p.m., at the Activity Center of Alabang Town Center with South Move Mania; Sept. 18, 6 p.m., at the Garden Ring of Ayala Malls Manila Bay with Fusion Fest; and on Sept. 19, 6 p.m., at The Deck at Circuit Lane at Ayala Malls Circuit: with Mixed Synergy. Beyond the free G-Force dance sessions, mallgoers are invited to join The Dance District Challenge. They can share their best dance moments from The Dance District on TikTok and Instagram using the official sticker template and dedicated hashtag #ThatFeelingWhenTheMallIsYourDanceFloor for a chance to get surprise treats. The Dance District will culminate in a G-Force Groove Gala at the Courtyard, Ayala Triangle Gardens, on Oct. 5. For more information, visit www.ayalamalls.com or follow Ayala Malls on social media.

Vatican City concert to stream on Disney+

ON SEPT. 14, a cultural and spiritual event in Vatican City will stream live exclusively on Disney+. Co-directed by singers Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli, it will be held in St. Peter’s Square to mark the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity and the celebration of the 2025 Jubilee Year. The concert features a huge lineup of performers, including Mr. Williams, Mr. Bocelli, the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, Karol G, John Legend, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, and Angélique Kidjo. There will also be an aerial drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories, featuring imagery inspired by the Sistine Chapel, and reflections from world leaders in culture, diplomacy, and sport.

GMA to show FPJ movies this month

THE program “FPJ sa GMA” will be highlighting the movies of Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ) every Sunday at 3:15 p.m. on GMA. To be shown on Sept. 14 is the action-filled Kapag Buhay ang Inutang (1983), which features FPJ with another Filipino icon, Eddie Garcia. On Sept. 21, Patayin si Mediavillo (1978) will be shown, where FPJ plays a police officer pursued by multiple assassins. Finally, on Sept. 28, Mabuting Kaibigan, Masamang Kaaway (1991) will present FPJ and Vic Vargas joining forces as two men who end their close friendship following a betrayal.

Freestyle, Neocolours to share the stage at Newport

THE 1990s OPM band Freestyle is performing live at Newport World Resorts this September in a concert titled It’s About Time Freestyle, set for Sept. 19, 8 p.m., at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. Joining them is special guest Neocolours, another nostalgic OPM vocal group, providing an ’80s flavor to the show. Tickets, priced from P1,000 to P6,300, are available via TicketWorld.

Fil-Norwegian R&B star HILLARI performs in Manila

SINGER-SONGWRITER HILLARI, born in Norway with Filipino roots, is set to headline her first solo show in the Philippines on Sept. 21 at the Sari-Sari bar in Makati City. The rising R&B performer will be performing an intimate set on the strength of her recently released seven-track EP, New Beginnings. The show is considered her official homecoming. It will be the debut live performance of her upcoming single “I’m Still,” a laid-back, soul-infused track. Tickets, costing P800, are available exclusively at https://hillariliveinmanila.helixpay.ph.

TBA gives student, teacher ticket prices for Quezon

STUDENTS and teachers can watch the much-awaited historical biopic Quezon at a special price when the film begins its Philippine theatrical run on Oct. 15. TBA Studios has officially announced the discounted price of P250, which can be availed by presenting a valid school ID at cinema ticket counters. Directed by Jerrold Tarog, Quezon is the conclusion to the “Bayaniverse” trilogy, a series of films based on Philippine history.