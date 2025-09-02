Entertainment News (09/02/25)

1 of 14

Coke Studio PH Season 9 to stage concert of collabs

COKE STUDIO Season 9 is back with a one-night-only concert at the Araneta Coliseum on Sept. 5, headlined by global pop singer Lauv. He will be joined by a powerhouse roster of Filipino artists that will showcase genre-breaking collaborations and live music. Set to perform are P-pop girl group BINI with the Orchestra of the Filipino Youth; P-pop boy group ALAMAT with acoustic artist mrld; R&B singer Dionela with rapper Alex Bruce; and indie rock band Over October with alternative pop artist Ena Mori. Concert tickets are available by collecting raffle tickets by purchasing Coca-Cola products from Jollibee, 7-Eleven, Grab, and Lazada.

Gracenote mounts solo concert

FILIPINO alternative-pop band Gracenote will be taking center stage for their solo concert titled Walang Makakapigil, happening on Sept. 6 at Teatrino, Promenade in the Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City. Presented by Soupstar Music, in partnership with Redlines Productions, EMI Records Philippines, and UMG Philippines, the concert will showcase some of the pop-rock quartet’s most memorable hits and brand-new songs. Rising indie act Hey June! will join as a special guest.

NOBITA, Yeng Constantino collaborate on new ballad

FILIPINO pop-rock quintet NOBITA has linked up with Yeng Constantino in the collaborative new single “Gayuma,” out now via Sony Music Entertainment. The song explores a quiet kind of love that swells in secret. According to NOBITA, the demo had been shelved for some time until they revisited it and realized they needed a female collaborator who could bring balance and emotional nuance to the song. The song is produced by Brian Lotho.

HBO Max adds Harry Potter movies in September

THIS SEPTEMBER on HBO Max, the full Harry Potter movie collection will be available on the platform. Users can also stream the premiere of HBO Original drama series Task, starring Mark Ruffalo, and the thriller Black Bag with Cate Blanchett. From the creator of The Office, a new comedy series The Paper will also premiere, starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

Singaporean indie artist Shye drops single

SHYE, the indie pop singer-songwriter and producer from Singapore, is back with her newest single, “Shed.” The song is about carrying the quiet weight of an unchangeable past. Shye’s new track aims to be both sonically immersive and emotionally resonant. It is now available on digital music streaming platforms.

Two new MYX shows premiere in September

FILIPINO music and pop culture channel MYX has introduced two new shows on YouTube, MYX NOW and Clocked Out, to showcase today’s favorite acts, pop culture trends, and backstage happenings. The shows are led by new MYX video jocks Ella, Eya, Jarren, Kring, Ozzie, Robbie, and Samm. MYX NOW is a daily backstage pass featuring surprise music guests, fresh recommendations, and the “MYX Daily Top 10” countdown. Meanwhile, Clocked Out is a weekly joyride with stars as they unwind, recharge, and keep it real while off the clock. These shows are available on the MYX YouTube page and the MYX cable channel.

Christian Bautista, Abi Marquez release Christmas track

A NEW Christmas cover has been dropped in a collaboration between singer Christian Bautista and “Lumpia Queen” viral sensation Abi Marquez. The song is their rendition of the Jose Mari Chan classic “Let the Love Be the Gift,” in time for the start of the Philippines’ very long Christmas season. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Darren Aronofsky makes odd, humorous crime film

ACCLAIMED DIRECTOR Darren Aronofsky, known for dark dramas like Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan, is back with a fun movie titled Caught Stealing. Based on the novel of the same name by Charlie Huston, it tells the story of Hank Thompson (played by Austin Butler), a former baseball player-turned-bartender living in downtown New York. He falls into the city’s dark criminal underground when his neighbor Russ (played by Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days. It opens in Philippine cinemas on Sept. 10.

New romantic fantasy film to premiere in September

FROM THE MIND of minimalist director Kogonada, the upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is geared towards “movie lovers hungry for new worlds, new characters, and a new way of thinking about the human experience.” The film stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell together on screen for the first time, as strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding. It will be out in Philippine cinemas on Sept. 17.

Japanese Film Festival returns

THE Japan Foundation Manila has announced the return of the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) this month. It will offer a selection of 12 films. Admission is free. The theme for this edition is “Bridg(e)ing,” highlighting films that serve as metaphorical bridges. Opening the festival is the 4K remaster of Love Letter (1995), Shunji Iwai’s acclaimed directorial debut and a timeless romance film. Also on the festival roster are Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai (1956), the animated cult classic Ghost in the Shell (1995), Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away (2001), the newer film A Samurai in Time (2024), and the live-action adaptation of Cells at Work! (2024), among others. JFF 2025 kicks off in Manila at the Shangri-La Mall in Mandaluyong on Sept. 18. The festival will move to SM City Baguio on Sept. 26, followed by screenings in SM City Cebu, SM City Davao, and SM City Clark. The festival will then return to Manila at the UP Film Institute, and conclude at SM City Manila.

Kids’ cartoon character Gabby gets big screen debut

THE upcoming film Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, based on the 11-season global hit streaming series for children, will arrive at cinemas on Sept. 24. Laila Lockhart Kraner is reprising her role as Gabby, taking off on a road trip to Cat Francisco with her Grandma Gigi, played by four-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan. Trouble ensues when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most precious possession, is stolen by the eccentric cat lady Vera (Kristen Wiig).

Japanese anime, Korean period drama on Disney+

TWO highly anticipated series will be released on the same day on Disney+: global animé sensation Cat’s Eye and 16th century set K-drama The Murky Stream. The former is a 12-part series that follows three sisters who run a popular café by day and execute high-stakes art heists at night. Since its debut in 1981, the manga Cat’s Eye by Tsukasa Hojo has developed a global fandom. Meanwhile, the K-drama The Murky Stream will offer stories of corrupt local officials, bandits rising to seize control, and a fierce fight for justice. Set in the Joseon dynasty, it tells of an unlikely alliance among three individuals: noble youth-turned-fugitive, his childhood friend who is now an officer, and sharp-witted merchant leader. Both shows drop on Sept. 26.

The Ridleys to open for Morissette’s concert

INDIE-FOLK band The Ridleys have officially joined Morissette’s 15th anniversary concert, Ember, as the opening act. The concert is set to take place at Cubao’s Smart Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 28. The organizers have also opened a new section, Patron A, offering premium reserved seating with risers near the stage. Morissette has hinted that she “carefully curated a full-circle setlist that spans her 15-year career.” Tickets are available via TicketNet.

GMA Pictures, Mentorque join forces for horror film

TWO STUDIOS have come together for a project — GMA Pictures and Mentorque Productions. The horror feature, Huwag Kang Titingin, will be their first co-production. It promises a “fresh, uniquely Filipino horror experience with a frighteningly modern Gen Z narrative that collides viral internet challenges with deep-rooted folkloric fears.” In the cast are Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay, Marco Masa, Michael Sager, Sean Lucas, Kira Balinger, Josh Ford, Anthony Constantino, Charlie Fleming, Shuvee Etrata, and Sherilyn Reyes. It will be directed by Frasco Mortiz and written by Ays De Guzman. The release date has yet to be announced.