Entertainment News (09/30/22)

Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse opens in Thailand

SONY Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls have announced that world’s first fully branded Columbia Pictures movie theme park, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, will open on Oct. 11 in Thailand. The theme park is located 20 minutes south of Pattaya in the Bangsaray area. The theme park’s rides and attractions will bring to life characters from films like Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Zombieland, The Emoji Movie, Surfs Up, and Hotel Transylvania. New attractions will continue to open in the future. The park features themed and immersive zones with a range of both water and land-based attractions in addition to a program of live shows, immersive entertainment, interactive props, unique sets, themed restaurants, as well as specialty merchandise and retail locations. The Mega Wave Pool will host music events, movie screenings, and live shows on the main stage featuring giant LED screens and concert-grade Dolby DTS surround sound. For additional information, visit: http://www.columbiapicturesaquaverse.com/

Película opens in PHL, Malaysia, and Australia

THIS year’s Película Spanish Film Festival returns to the theaters in the Philippines and expands regionally with online screenings in Malaysia and Australia. Now in its 21st edition, the Película Spanish Film Festival, a project of the Instituto Cervantes, will run from Oct. 5 to 16. All the movies are in Spanish (or their original language) with English subtitles. For updates on the Festival, visit the website of the Festival (https://pelikula.org) or the Facebook page of Instituto Cervantes de Manila: www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.

TuneCore accepts new payment options

INDEPENDENT DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global digital music company Paris-based Believe, is expanding its payment methods in the Philippines and Southeast Asia to better serve their growing artist base in the region. TuneCore, whose international presence has more than doubled over the last 18 months, has partnered with global financial technology platform Adyen. The company has launched localized payment methods in the Philippines through GCash. Others include Indonesia through Dana (GoPay coming soon), Vietnam through MoMo, and Global (non-US countries) through China Union Pay. In a statement, Andreea Gleeson, CEO of TuneCore, said, “For TuneCore artists, we not only want to support their artistry but we want to make it easy for them to distribute their music. Last year we launched the New Artist plan, which enables creators to release their music to social platforms for no upfront fee. Now with the launch of our expanded payment services, creators can access full distribution services seamlessly.” In the coming months, TuneCore will push the program out to other countries and regions. Earlier this year, TuneCore launched its new pricing program which allows artists at any stage of their careers to distribute their music. The program allows music creators to release tracks and albums on an unlimited basis via plans ranging from free/no upfront cost (new artist), $14.99 (rising artist), $29.99 (breakout artist) to $49.99 (professional).

PIE Channel premieres interactive show

PIE (PINOY Interactive Entertainment) Channel continues to beef up its offerings for its fourth month on air as it launches a hybrid narrative-reality show The Chosen One: Ang Piliserye ng Bayan. It airs on Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Melai Cantiveros as the host and one of the actors. In the show, PIE viewers can control the story and determine which character stays alive. According to director and cinematographer Topel Lee, The Chosen One has a “‘choose your own adventure’ style, that’s why it is called a ‘piliserye’.” Also, each week, five Philippine-based voters will be selected via randomizer to win P1,000. The show’s pilot features a suspense thriller series called “Soap Opera” that follows Charlie (Kaila Estrada), who signs up for a shady networking group called Astra Nuevo fronted by the strong-willed Miss Jane (Cantiveros). In Astra Nuevo, Charlie meets a group of 10 aspiring entrepreneurs who share her dream of financial freedom, but soon they discover that their ambition could cost them their lives. Also in the cast as characters who can be voted out are former Pinoy Big Brother housemates Andi Abaya, Amanda Zamora, Dustin Mayores, Gabb Skribikin, Kobie Brown, Luke Alford, Maxine Trinidad, Rob Blackburn, Seham Daghlas, and Zach Guerrero. Every Saturday, The Chosen One will air live episodes of “Soap Opera” with “chosen mentor” Jhong Hilario dissecting and rating each players’ performance in the narrative. He will also reveal the current standing of the players based on the audience votes. Viewers can also watch PIE worldwide via its website pie.com.ph, YouTube (http://youtube.com/iampieofficial), Sky Cable Channel 21, and Cablelink Channel 100. Viewers can also watch PIE live on GLife of the GCash App.

Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracio share a stage

LONGTIME friends Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion show off their musical chemistry in a concert called KilaboTitos. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Oct. 28, 8 p.m. A music industry veteran, Mr. Alcasid has produced countless OPM classics and establish the Alcasid Total Entertainment Artist Management (ATeam). Mr. Veneracion, better known as an actor and painter, recently signed under ATeam to follow his passion for music. Concert tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets with prices ranging from P1,800 to P7,800. For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team at 0917-823-9602, 0917-807-9387, and 0917-658-9378, or call Ticketworld at 8891-9999, or SM Tickets at 8470-2222.

#MabutingMakinig campaign focuses on listening

THE REUTERS Institute’s 2022 Digital News Report confirmed that there’s been a sharp increase in “selective avoidance” towards the news. Sometimes it’s easier to tune out. That means the challenge now is getting people to start listening again, especially to the things that matter. A year after their fact-checking initiative “Kailangan Totoo,” audio production company PumaPodcast brings in more partners to help them build a world that listens: Linya-Linya and Pushpin Visual Solutions. Their 2022 campaign “#MabutingMakinig” recognizes that people are opting out of listening. At its core, the campaign is a friendly reminder to audiences that while it’s difficult to give attention to certain stories or people, it’s in active listening that people find common ground, that they learn and remain informed. Throughout September, along with the artwork series by Or and Pushpin Visuals, the campaign team released playlists that revolve around listening to the environment, history, creatives, research, and listening to your fellow Filipinos. To support and learn more about the #mabutingmakinig campaign, look for the hashtag on social media platforms.

LOIR releases new single

R&B singer-songwriter LOIR submits to the pull of her heart in her new single “MAMA.” On the stripped-down ballad, the singer asks big questions about life’s purpose and her conflicting sense of direction. “I’ve made some decisions in the past that I’m not happy about,” LOIR said in a statement. “This song is my way of closing that chapter in life, and hoping that I’ve made my parents proud as I welcome change with positivity, dreams, and love. I’m more than inspired to do well in my chosen craft.” Before signing up with Sony Music Entertainment, LOIR collaborated with some of the biggest names in the local hip-hop/R&B scene including Gloc-9 on “Sanib” and “Oka,” and GuddhistGunatita’s on the single “Dalampasigan.” To date, she has amassed more than four million streams on YouTube and Spotify combined. “MAMA” is available on all digital music platforms via Sony Music Entertainment.

Khalid releases new single

SINGER-songwriter Khalid has released his new single “Satellite” along with the music video via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. “‘Satellite’ is a visual portrait of my growth as a human being and the self-love journey I have experienced in my life,” Khalid said of the song. The video sees Khalid embracing a futuristic world, being one with the planets and other incredible advancements. “Satellite” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records/Sony Music.

Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix

NETFLIX will premiere the new Korean thriller series Gyeongseong Creature on Nov. 4. Set in the spring of 1945, in the city of Gyeongseong, the series follows individuals going up against monstrous creatures that were born out of human greed. It stars Park Seo-jun, who received acclaim for his roles in the dramas Itaewon Class and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and Han So-hee, known for the Netflix series My Name, The World of the Married and Nevertheless. The series is directed by Chung Dong-yoon.