Has expanded its reach to Mexico

PICKUP COFFEE, the prolific Filipino coffee chain known for its reasonably priced offerings, officially unveiled a new line of beverages.

They now have eight frappuccinos on their menu: Brown Sugar Coffee Jelly, Cafe Mocha, Caramel, Kape Kastila (Spanish Latte), Matcha, Oreo, Triple Choco Chip, and White Mocha.

The chain also launched a rewards program, the Pickup Club, which can be found on its digital app. It offers discounts, anniversary treats, and delivery deals.

“In just three years, Pickup Coffee has grown from a bold idea to something so much bigger than we ever imagined. Today, we’re proud to say that we have over 400 stores nationwide,” said Francis Flores, Pickup Coffee’s country chief executive officer and president, at the launch on July 30 in Parañaque City.

“It’s very inspiring that a local, proudly Filipino brand has this nationwide reach, and we’re continuously growing. Actually, the past few months, we’ve been opening 20 stores every month.”

Pickup Coffee, best known for serving its beverages from food trucks, opened its first concept café, Pickup Prime, in SM Seaside in Cebu City last month. Mr. Flores said that it features “a sleek design with exclusive coffee creations.”

The second Pickup Prime store will be located in Vertis North, Quezon City, he said.

GOING ABROAD

Another milestone that the Filipino coffee chain has achieved is its international expansion — it has opened 40 stalls in Mexico. “That was our test market. We did some studies and saw that they have a similar population [to the Philippines’],” he explained.

There are 132 million people in Mexico, compared to the Philippines at about 116 million.

Mr. Flores said that Mexicans are also even more addicted to coffee, boasting 900 Starbucks branches while the Philippines has 400. “We’re the only value player there for the young market which questions why coffee is so expensive — the same proposition as here,” he said.

As for growth within the country, he explained that Filipinos can expect “a continuous presence from the brand,” in terms of their latest marketing campaign “Feel the Pickup,” and expansion across the archipelago.

Pickup Coffee’s new frappuccino line, with drinks starting at P99, is available in all stores nationwide. — Brontë H. Lacsamana