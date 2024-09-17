Ena Mori to stage electronic rave experience

1 of 2

ENA MORI will once again co-produce and program the club-themed concert Ena Matsuri (in English: Ena Festival) at the Justin Bella Alonte Photography Studio, Makati City, on Sept. 21.

Following the success of her birthday celebration a year before, Ms. Mori has continued to build a dedicated fan base. The Japanese-Filipino indie pop star is known for an eclectic sound, and her full-length debut album DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE! was selected Best Album at the 2023 Awit Awards.

The album, along with newer singles “Trust Me” and “Heartache Generation,” reflect influences like electronic pop and 1980s club music, with classical influences and a futurist edge. It is in this context that she is bringing back Ena Matsuri, featuring long sets by her and her friends in the music industry, to deliver a more club-leaning, endorphin-inducing experience.

“Last year, I produced Ena Matsuri for the first time and invited a bunch of my friends to perform,” Ms. Mori said during a press conference at the Sony Music office in Ortigas, Pasig City, on Sept. 11. “It’s really about creating spaces for artists to have fun, express their music, showcase their talent.”

As for how this year’s birthday show will differ from the last, she added that the atmosphere will reflect her own shifting tastes. “I wanted to focus on more electronic and rave-y elements, which correlate to what I’ve been listening to lately,” she said.

Ms. Mori, born to a Filipino father and a Japanese mother in Tokyo, is now based in Manila. She is currently signed with independent record label Offshore Music, with distribution and promotion handled by Sony Music.

According to a press release, Ena Matsuri boasts “an all-electro/rave/hyper-pop/dance/rhythmic lineup from the scene’s buzziest underground.” The guest artists are indie pop band UDD, electronic producer Crwn (real name: King Puentespina), pop boyband Kindred, techno club DJ Hideki Ito, and synth sound artist t33g33 (real name: Alyana Cabral).

For Ms. Mori, the Philippine music scene has given her motivation to work hard and explore musically, especially given the high level of activity and variety in the post-pandemic scene.

“We inspire each other, poke at each other to get better, and gain more experience,” she said.

Of her upcoming songs and eventual album, Ms. Mori said that it will all still be in the realm of electronic pop music, but with “more natural sounds and raw emotion” in her lyrics. “You can expect a little more string instruments and a bit more guitar. Those are the things that I’m exploring.”

Her live performances will also continue to showcase her captivating stage presence — this year, they include the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Sydney, Australia, in October.

Whether she performs in the Philippines or Japan, or in the Western world, the goal is to be “as authentic as possible.”

“Artistically, I’m proud of my heritage because I get to explore two experiences that I’ve had,” she said. “I’m honestly not really aware of any differences in my performance wherever I may be. I don’t think about how I’m presenting, but I hope it’s all consistent.”

As for what to expect at Ena Matsuri, Ms. Mori teased that there will be music, dance, art, and interactive elements, including a market with independent merchants, to display the best of youth and online culture.

“It’s kind of like a photo studio but with speakers, lights, and all that, so it will be cozy and intimate but still hard-hitting. I hope that it will be really inspiring,” she told the media.

Ena Matsuri will be held on Sept. 21, 6 p.m. onwards, at the Justin Bella Alonte Photography Studio, 2289 Chino Roces Ave., Makati. It is co-produced, curated, and conceptualized by Ena Mori herself, with assistance from Offshore Music and GNN Entertainment Productions. Tickets are now available via enamatsuritwo.helixpay.ph for the price of P700. — Brontë H. Lacsamana