Entertainment News (07/09/25)

1 of 9

SM Book Nook launches nationwide book drive

SM Supermalls, in partnership with the National Library of the Philippines, has launched the SM Book Nook Book Donation Drive. It has been rolled out across all SM malls to promote literacy and expand access to books. The campaign targets collecting 40,000 pre-loved books, which will benefit local communities, children, and affiliate libraries nationwide.

Bagets the Musical holding auditions

AUDITIONS are now open for the upcoming stage adaptation of the hit 1984 coming-of-age Filipino film Bagets. The iconic barkada from the 1980s is making a comeback onstage with a fresh generation of talented young performers. Auditions will be held on July 14 from 1 to 6 p.m., and on July 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the PETA Theater Center Studios, Quezon City. Those interested must fill up the official form on or before July 10 at https://forms.gle/rw1ZytRdzuQ1F2k99. They must also submit their latest CV, a headshot, and a full-body photo. Casting is open to males and females aged 15 to 50 years who can sing, act, and dance. Bagets the Musical is scheduled to run from Jan. 23 to March 2026 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

Play tackles toxic Filipino masculinity

ANG Balyena, a play which dives into the experience of a male survivor trying to navigate life after sexual assault, will be staged at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde beginning July 19. The two-hour production follows the journey of Jonah who, at the peak of his career, is suddenly faced with unresolved tensions and unspoken history. It is produced by Aninag Theater, a student-led theater company. It will have performances on July 19, 1 p.m., and from July 21 to 25, at 6 p.m. The theater is at the 5th floor of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Tickets are priced at P400, with special discounted tickets at P320 for PWDs and senior citizens. Registrations can be made at tinyurl.com/AngBalyena.

Imahica Art Gallery to hold group show

The Imahica Art Gallery will open the latest edition of BRAINSTORM 3: An Abstract Art Group Show on July 19. This installment brings together over 40 artists exploring the possibilities of abstraction, from gestural strokes to structured minimalism. Artist Janddie Castillo curates the show, which is a celebration of artistic diversity, showcasing a wide range of works by members of the OBRAVO Artists Society. They include Nelson Castillo, Juno Galang, Jun Rocha, Manuel Gamboa, Isab Angeles, Nancy Lee, Manelle Huang, Maricris Salazar-Castillo, Nancy Palma-Cruz, Debra Bernales, Cris Fragata, YMY, Sam Penaso, Mico Escorpeso, and JC Castillo, among many others.

Dance showcase by BPAD at Benilde

STUDENT dance majors are set to perform in an intimate show titled Borders: BPAD in Motion, which spotlights the expressive range and physical nuance of solos, duos, and trios. The 90-minute public performance is set to highlight the term-end works of aspiring young artists from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde under the Bachelor of Performing Arts Major in Dance (BPAD). It is directed and choreographed by Dance Program Chairperson and former Ballet Philippines soloist Nina Anonas. It will be staged at the 6F Black Box Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila on July 29, 6 p.m. It is open to the general public. Tickets cost P200. Register via tinyurl.com/BORDERS-BPADInMotion.

Competition launched for Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino

IN celebration of Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has launched the inaugural Koro: Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino Chorale Competition. It will take place on Aug. 2 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. This year’s competition is envisioned to highlight Original Pilipino Music (OPM). Divided into two categories, namely the Children’s Choir and Adult Choir, each participating group is expected to embody harmony, teamwork, and a passion for Philippine music founded in various living music cultures of the Philippines. For more details, visit NCCA’s social media pages.

CCP Kabataang Gitarista now accepting applications

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), through its Artist Training Division under the CCP Arts Education Department, is now accepting applications for Batch 13 of the CCP Kabataang Gitarista Program. Interested applicants must be bona fide Grade 7, 8, or 9 students in a public high school within the National Capital Region. They may apply by filling out and submitting the application form (downloadable through https://linktr.ee/CCPKGProgramAuditions2025) on or before Sept. 5, 12 p.m., via e-mail at artist.training@culturalcenter.gov.ph. Auditions will then be held on Sept. 6, 7 a.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez, CCP Complex, Pasay.

Shrek The Musical’s lead stars announced

THE producers of the upcoming Shrek The Musical have announced the stage musical’s principal cast, led by Jamie Wilson as Shrek. Krystal Kane will play Princess Fiona, Topper Fabregas will play Donkey, and Alfredo “Bibo” Reyes will take on the role of Lord Farquaad. Shrek The Musical is based on the DreamWorks Animation motion picture and the book is by William Steig. It will open on Oct. 31 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Tickets, priced from P1,500 to P4,500, are available at Ticketworld, Newport World Resorts Box Office, and Helixpay.

Karla Puno Garcia to direct A Chorus Line

THEATRE Group Asia (TGA) has announced that New York-based Emmy Award-winning choreographer, director, and performer Karla Puno Garcia will direct and choreograph its local production of A Chorus Line, opening March 2026 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. Ms. Puno Garcia is known for being the first Filipino cast member and dance captain in Hamilton.