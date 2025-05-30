Stuff to Do (05/30/25)

1 of 7

Shop at DTI’s food fest at Megamall

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) presents Food Festival 2025 — a three-day showcase celebrating the richness of Filipino gastronomy and the innovative spirit of local food micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It will be held be held from May 30 to June 1 at Megatrade Halls 1–3, SM Megamall. There will be over 250 exhibitors from across the country, blending culinary tradition with technology and innovation. The food fest will showcase heritage-inspired food products from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao through curated exhibits, live cooking demonstrations, and the featured Kayumanggi Philippine heritage recipe book. It also celebrates Iloilo City’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City for Gastronomy. The DTI food fest also marks the launch of the DTI Malikhaing Pinoy Website, a technological space for the DTI B2B Marketplace online platform designed to connect Filipino MSMEs with a wider market.

Adopt a cat at Farmers Plaza

ON May 31, City Cats of Cubao will be holding an adoption drive at the activity area on the lower ground floor of Farmers Plaza in Quezon City. The whole-day event, done in partnership with Araneta City, aims to open new doors and opportunities for spayed and neutered cats around properties in Cubao. Those who visit can inquire about around 40 cats that are available for rehoming and adoption.

Attend an Art Deco lecture at the National Museum

THE lecture series “Making Modernity: The Art Deco Centennial Lectures 1925-2025” is set to take place on May 31 at the NMP Auditorium of the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila. Starting at 8 a.m., the first session, “Spaces of Spectacle,” celebrates Art Deco in three talks on art, architecture, and history. It will discuss Art Deco’s influence across various regions, from public buildings to commercial establishments, creating an impression on the visual character of Filipino urban spaces. There will be Facebook and YouTube livestreams on the pages of the National Museum of the Philippines and Museum Foundation of the Philippines.

Shop for vintage at the Makati Retro Exchange

THIS weekend, Makati is going retro with the Makati Retro Exchange, a market that will be set up inside Makati Central Square (formerly known as the Makati Cinema Square, or MCS). Those looking for vintage and classic items, like clothes, toys, books, magazines, comics, posters, vinyls, cassettes, games, consoles, jewelry, accessories, home decor, furniture, and more, can find them here. The market will be open on May 31 and June 1.

Trade cards at Ali Mall

THE Neutral Grounds: Unplug and Play event will be held on May 31 at 1 p.m., at Ali Mall in Cubao, Quezon City. There will be new product releases, free game demos, and freebies. Gamers can join Flesh and Blood, a hero-centric trading card game. It will be held at the Ali Mall Activity Area on the ground floor. The game introduces its new High Seas expansion, where players are challenged to conquer the most treacherous and unforgiving tidal storms.

Go to the ballet

SUPERSTARS from the San Francisco Ballet in the United States will be gracing the home stage of Ballet Manila, the Aliw Theater, for its production of the iconic Swan Lake. The ballet will be headlined by Katherine Barkman and Esteban Hernández who are the first soloist and principal dancer of San Francisco Ballet, respectively. Their performances will be on May 30 at 8 p.m., May 31 at 5 p.m., and June at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Ballet Manila’s principal dancer Abigail Oliveiro will pair up with San Francisco Ballet company artist Nathaniel Remez for matinee performances on May 31 and June 1, both at 1 p.m. All performances will be staged at the Aliw Theater, CCP Complex, Pasay City. For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Listen to It All Started in May’s first single

A NEW Filipino band, It All Started in May (IASIM), has released their debut single “O’ Kay Tamis” under Universal Records. The track made it to not just the New Music Friday playlist of Spotify Philippines, but also to the Fresh Finds Philippines playlist, even being featured on the cover. Formed just a year ago, the band gained attention in January when their covers of classic Filipino songs, including the iconic “Manila” by Hotdog and “Your Song” by Parokya ni Edgar, went viral on TikTok. GLXY is their talent management company. “O’ Kay Tamis” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Watch Puregold digital series Si Sol at Si Luna

THE latest digital series of the Puregold Channel is Si Sol at Si Luna, starring Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza in an age-gap romance story. Sol, a film student working on his thesis, sees his life change when he meets the heartbroken Luna, who is older than him. The series is directed by Dolly Dulu, best known for her feature film The Boy Foretold by the Stars as well as her TV directorial work. The series was pitched as an entry to the 2025 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, making the top 16 but not greenlit as a film. Instead, Puregold funded the project in an expanded form as a weekly digital series. Si Sol at Si Luna is set to premiere on the Puregold Channel on YouTube on May 31, 7 p.m. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly every Saturday at the same time.

Listen to Tothapi’s jazzy pop single

BICOL-BASED pop outfit Tothapi is making noise once more in the local music scene, blending pop melodies with jazz rhythms. The eight-piece band has dropped their latest single, “Ulan,” which talks of a love that’s constantly shifting, hot and cold, much like the seasons. It captures the experience of being entangled in a relationship marked by uncertainty and half-presence. “Ulan” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.