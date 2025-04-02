MORE THAN 1,200 artists from various dance companies and styles will take over the stage of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in a week-long celebration of International Dance Day (IDD). This will be the IDD Festival’s 2nd iteration, set for April 23 to 27 in Circuit, Makati.

The event aims to showcase “the best of Filipino and international dance talents, from traditional folkloric dances to urban beats, classical ballet, contemporary movement, and even paradance,” Samsung Performing Arts Theater Managing Director Christopher Mohnani said at a March 27 press conference.

“It’s a powerful reminder of how dance connects us all, transcending boundaries and uniting us through shared expression,” he added.

IDD, held annually on April 29, started in 1982 in tribute to French ballet master Jean-George Noverre. Its celebration in the Philippines, with the theme “Dance for All,” will span performances, workshops, and gatherings underscoring the accessibility of dance in all its forms.

NEW INCLUSIONS

On April 23, at 7:30 p.m., the festival will kick off with an opening night gala featuring the multi-award-winning British choreographer Sir Wayne McGregor and his acclaimed Company Wayne McGregor.

The company will present the Philippine premiere of “Autobiography (v105),” a dance portrait inspired by the sequencing of Mr. McGregor’s own genetic code. They will also conduct a special workshop and masterclass on contemporary dance.

A portion of the proceeds from the opening night gala will benefit the Artists Welfare Project Inc. fund, which provides healthcare support for dancers. It is co-organized by the British Embassy Manila, the British Council, and Ayala Corporation.

The festival also marks a special focus on paradance, an inclusive form of dance that integrates dancers with disabilities. The Philippine Para Dancesport Team, which has won in various competitions abroad, will represent this scene.

VARIOUS GALAS

On April 24, a tapestry of Filipino folk dance will be unveiled. It will showcase 10 community-based traditional dance groups from the regions and from various schools. Two of the groups are from the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

On April 25, it will be street dance’s turn. There will be 8 teams representing it, three of which are world champions who have consistently conquered the world stage.

The ballet segment on April 26 will bring together the four biggest ballet companies in the Philippines, alongside guest artists from Hong Kong Ballet and American Ballet Theatre.

Finally, contemporary dance will end the festival with a flourish on April 27, spotlighting some of the country’s finest contemporary dancers. There will be a special focus on artists from the regions.

In addition to the live performances, Fifth Wall Fest, the country’s only multidisciplinary movement group, will showcase site-specific works, demonstrating that dance can transcend the confines of traditional performance spaces. A dance market and bazaar will also be open throughout the festival, offering merchandise.

Tickets to the various performances and workshops are available via TicketWorld. — Brontë H. Lacsamana