Entertainment News (04/01/25)

Gulay Lang, Manong! screens at Ayala Malls Cinemas

AYALA MALLS Cinemas is screening Gulay Lang, Manong!, a 2024 Cinemalaya entry that won the Audience Choice Award at the festival. Directed by BC Amparado in his feature film debut, it follows struggling farmer Manong Pilo (Perry Dizon) who joins forces with local policeman Ariel Lacson (Cedric Juan) to rescue his grandson Ricky (BJ Forbes) and take down a marijuana cartel. It will be shown in Ayala Malls Cinemas starting April 2.

SOS releases sophomore album

THE sophomore album of Filipino band SOS, It Was A Moment, is out now. The 11-track project is a sonically expansive, experimental journey marked by synths, keys, and anthemic guitars. It follows the band’s first album from 2017 and presents a significantly lighter sound. SOS’ It Was A Moment is out now on all digital music streaming platforms nationwide.

Stephen Speaks performs at Newport World Resorts

AMERICAN pop singer Stephen Speaks will be bringing his iconic hits “Passenger Seat,” “Out of My League,” and more to Filipino audiences in Manila with a one-night-only performance on April 3, 10 p.m., at Newport World Resort’s Bar 360. There is a minimum cover charge of P2,000, consumable on food and drinks.

Drop to arrive in Philippine cinemas in April

FROM director Christopher Landon comes Drop, a mystery-thriller starring Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar (It Ends with Us), centered on a peculiar first date. It follows Ms. Fahy as Violet, who goes on a date and starts receiving innocuous but annoying media drops on her phone. When her son’s life is threatened, she is directed to kill her date, played by Mr. Sklenar. Drop premieres in Philippine cinemas on April 9.

J-pop star Ado’s concert film in Philippine cinemas

GAGA Corp. has announced the global theatrical release of the concert film Ado SPECIAL LIVE “Shinzou” in Cinema. Its screenings in the Philippines will start on April 11. The concert film offers an immersive journey into Ado’s live concert Shinzou at the Japan National Stadium in 2024, narrated by Ado herself. It is a lead-up to her second world tour, Hibana, which will have a Manila stop at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 8, with tickets available via smtickets.com.

Ace Banzuelo explores love in new single

A NEW SINGLE of singer-songwriter Ace Banzuelo, titled “Kilala,” has been released under Sony Music Entertainment. The dreamy, melancholic pop track delves into romantic longing, set against a backdrop of minimal guitars, gentle synths, and electronic flourishes. “Kilala” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

W Express offers Korean visa packages for Filipinos

IN LINE with the strong lineup of concerts and festivals in South Korea this year — ranging from BLACKPINK’s World Tour to ZEROBASEONE’s first fan concert — W Express, in partnership with the Korea Visa Application Center, is now offering deals for Filipinos. Every visa application with the company gives travelers a chance to win American Tourister luggage. There are also discounted rates: P1,000 for the primary applicant and P500 for additional members, applicable only in Metro Manila. For more information, visit the website at https://www.wwwexpress.com.ph/

Culture Wars drops new single

AUSTIN-BASED band Culture Wars have released their brand-new single, “Typical Ways,” now available to stream worldwide. The track layers guitars and stadium vocals and talks about the cycle of addiction and falling into one’s typical ways. Vocalist Alex Dugan wrote the song as an angry letter to himself. “Typical Ways” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Pinoy rising stars in RADAR Philippines program

SPOTIFY’s artist discovery and support program RADAR Philippines is back with a fresh slate of Filipino musicians poised to be the next local and global favorites. The 2025 lineup showcases a diverse mix of genres and styles, spotlighting indie artists ONE CLICK STRAIGHT, Dilaw, and JERGE, R&B sound-makers ALLMO$T and Justin Vasquez, fresh rap acts Young Blood Neet, Zae, and Costa Cashman, and pop artist ena mori. Rounding up the roster is returnee P-pop boy group BGYO. Their music is now available on the RADAR Philippines playlist.

CreaZion Studios distributes The Legend of Ochi

ON April 25, CreaZion Studios will be showing A24’s The Legend of Ochi nationwide in major cinemas. The film follows the story of Yuri, a young girl raised in a remote northern village where people caution against going outside after dark for fear of encountering an Ochi. When she meets a baby Ochi left behind by its pack, the two go on an adventure to reunite it with its family. Writer-director Isaiah Saxon Saxon was inspired by the connection between a child and a pet. The Legend of Ochi comes to Philippine cinemas in April.

KAIA and Zack Tabudlo have new single

FILIPINO girl group KAIA has released “TANGA,” a single now out via Sony Music Entertainment. Produced and composed by singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo, the track blends pop confection with a ’90s R&B flair. It centers on a love that borders on naiveté, balancing a humorous, light vibe with a sense of introspection. “TANGA” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

TV5 presents ‘Summer-Saya Together’ TV lineup

TELEVISION network TV5’s “Summer-Saya Together” campaign is bringing viewers the conclusions of two drama series: Ang Himala ni Niño and Lumuhod Ka sa Lupa. Meanwhile, the reality show Sing Galing will have its first live elimination round on April 5, and Be The NEXT: 9 Dreamers shall be narrowing down its K-pop trainees from 75 to 45. ASAP will be having its 30th-anniversary celebration. Finally, the “Tara Na Sa Saya: Win A Trip Promo” shall offer two viewers a chance to win a dream trip to Japan with free airfare and accommodation, as part of the travel show Güd Morning Kapatid. The winners will be able to discover new sights, flavors, and cultures with host Maoui David for four days and three nights. More details can be found on TV5’s social media pages.