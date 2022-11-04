Entertainment News (11/04/22)

1 of 5

Sagip Pelikula features Charo Santos-Concio’s films

ABS-CBN Film Restoration pays tribute to Charo Santos-Concio and her contribution to Philippine cinema in Sagip Pelikula Spotlight, featuring the online screening of her restored classics, including the comedy classic My Juan En Only, on ktx.ph. The latest installment of the Spotlight series recognizes Ms. Santos-Concio’s work as an actress with her titular roles in the movies Kisapmata, Itim, and Brutal, among others; also, as a producer of some of the country’s most notable films including Himala, Soltero, and Oro, Plata, Mata. Apart from her cinematic works, she was instrumental in developing ABS-CBN Film Restoration and its efforts in restoring movie classics for today’s audiences to appreciate. Passes are available at https://bit.ly/MyJuanOnKTX for P150.

Christmas concert with Jose Mari Chan, The CompanY

THIS December, get into the Christmas spirit with Christmas in our Hearts: Jose Mari Chan in Perfect CompanY, a one-night Christmas concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Joining him in a merry night of carols is the vocal group, The CompanY. Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets, with prices ranging from P1,500 to P8,000. For inquiries, call Ticketworld (8891-9999) or SM Tickets (8470-2222).

Nicole Laurel Asensio releases new single

IT HAS been a while since Nicole Laurel Asensio got back in the recording cycle. For this upcoming single, “Bawal,” she collaborated with guitarist/ multi-instrumentalist Gabe Dandan. “This is one of the simplest lyrical expressions I have published, nothing poetic here, just a sentiment revolving around the quintessential question: “Bakit masarap kapag bawal?,” Ms. Asensio said about the song. “It was one of those instances na halos sabay lumabas yung lyrics and melody, and halos tapos na yung song form in the first session. I was led into the song by the chord choices. The song is a simple, slow, soulful blend of sultriness and the melancholy of desiring something you can’t have.” The recorded track features Otep Concepcion (drums), Rommel Dela Cruz (bass), Nikko Rivera (keyboard), Ted Amper (cello), Lester Sorilla (trumpet,) Gabe Dandan (producer, guitar, percussions, backup vocals), and Mike Luis (vocal arranger, backup vocals). Distributed by Warner Music Philippines, “Bawal” is available on all digital platforms.

Morissette releases version of ‘Color Everywhere’

SINGER Morissette has released her version of “Color Everywhere,” a Deana Carter original. “Thrilled to be reviving another classic,” Morissette wrote on a social media post that features the song’s official album artwork. Right now, she has over 1.1 million monthly streams on Spotify and her videos on YouTube always acquire millions of views. Released digitally under Universal Records Philippines, “Color Everywhere” is available on all digital music platforms and streaming sites.

Meghan Trainor releases new album

GRAMMY Award-winning singer Meghan Trainor has released her fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back, via Epic Records and Sony Music Entertainment. This time around, she made a conscious decision to hark back to the signature sound she introduced on her 2015 full-length debut, TITLE, and bring it forward to today. “I tried to do the doo-wop feel I had at the beginning of my career, but the 2022 version of it. This is from the new Meghan who is a wife and mom with a baby. This is from me right now. I decided to give the people what they want, but with my spices added to it. I wanted to make my Title 2.0,” Ms. Trainor said in a statement. She worked closely with Gian Stone, Federico Vindver, Sean Douglas, and her brothers Ryan and Justin Trainor out of her own home studio. The first single released from the album is “Bad For Me,” featuring Teddy Swims. Her second release is the anthemic “Don’t I Make It Look Easy.” Accompanying the album’s release is a video for her new single, “Made You Look.” Takin’ It Back is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Nickelback releases music video for ‘Those Days’

CANADIAN ROCK band Nickelback has shared the official music video for “Those Days,” the second single from their new album Get Rollin’, set for release on Nov. 18 via BMG. Set against an anthemic guitar melody, “Those Days” reminisces about youthful adventures, from staying out past curfew to falling in love for the first time. The music video features exclusive photos and videos from the band’s archives. Watch the music video for “Those Days” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=6exsPMM3SR8. A contrast to the band’s edgier single “San Quentin,” the first track from the forthcoming new album Get Rollin’, “Those Days” leans into the band’s more melodic side, as showcased on chart-topping hits like “Rockstar,” “Photograph,” and “How You Remind Me.” Nickelback’s 10th studio record will be available via digital platforms and physical CD purchase on Nov. 18. In addition to Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023. To pre-save/pre-order, visit https://nickelback.lnk.to/GetRollinPR.