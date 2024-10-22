Entertainment News (10/22/24)

1 of 5

BenildeFilm holds horror film screenings, discussions

FOR HALLOWEEN, in-depth discussions on the landscape of Philippine horror and free public screenings of thrillers and fright films will be held in a three-day festival entitled LAGIM! Organized by BenildeFilm, the event will open with a conversation on genre filmmaking with screenwriter Wanggo Gallaga (T’yanak, 2014), film director Carlo Ledesma (Outside, 2024), and film academic and horror connoisseur Ed Cabagnot. The speakers will walk the audience through the various themes and topics which make a classic Filipino horror movie. They will share their sources of inspiration and processes, as well as several tips for navigating the industry. It is scheduled for Oct. 25, 5 p.m. onwards, with a total of 14 short films shown at the 12th Floor Screening Room of the Design + Arts Campus of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. For more details on the films and schedule, visit BenildeFilm’s social media pages. Interested participants may register through: forms.gle/xueovyNjRZ5Hm5rs6.

The Pen holds musical Christmas tree lighting ceremony

THE Peninsula Manila is signaling the start of its Christmas season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Oct. 25. Aside from the lighting itself, the event will be filled with music by The Peninsula Strings and Ateneo Chamber Singers, as well as a festive merienda buffet. The hotel’s mascot, Peter Bear, will be assisted by Make-A-Wish Philippines’ Wish Kids in lighting the 45-foot-tall tree. The merienda buffet, available from 3 to 6 p.m. on that day, costs P2,888 for adults and P1,444 for children. To reserve, contact Restaurant Reservations at 8887-2888 (extension 6694) or e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com.

Frank Ely’s new single in playable postcard format

HONG KONG-based record label Evosound has utilized the latest in sound technology to release Frank Ely’s new single, “Maisayaw,” in a playable postcard format — a first of its kind in the Philippines. The visual treat, which doubles as a vinyl single that can be spun on any record player or turntable, redefines music packaging with a blend of technology, art, and nostalgia. Inspired by the old record postcards that were sold in the 1960s and ’70s in Europe, the revived format offers a tangible music experience complete with full-colored visuals and comparatively light plastic grooves. “I thought it was cool to be the pioneering act to have my song pressed in a format that’s never been done, at least locally. It’s interesting how music packaging can change the course of the game and offer an exciting glimpse into the future of releases. The possibilities are just endless,” said Mr. Ely. His single, “Maisayaw,” expresses romantic admiration from a distance, dedicated to his now-girlfriend and inspired by the classic kundiman.

MBNel collabs with O Side Mafia for new single

FILIPINO-American rapper MBNel is showcasing the Philippines’ rap talent before a global audience through “Ashtray,” a single featuring Filipino hip-hop trio O Side Mafia. It alternates between English and Tagalog verses in a fast, edgy, catchy, Pinoy rap. “It’s dope hearing Tagalog flow on this type of song because it’s not too far from the lane they do,” says MBNel about his collaboration with the O Side trio. “Ashtray” is out now on digital streaming platforms.

Carnival Cruise Line visits PHL for the first time

CARNIVAL Cruise Line (CCL) recently celebrated its first-ever visit to the Philippines, with the Carnival Panorama arriving at the South Harbor’s Eva Macapagal Super Terminal on Oct. 18, 6 a.m. Carnival Panorama’s Captain Luca Lazzarino, Chief Engineer Stefano Gazzolo, and Hotel Director Hector Groves led the commemoration activity along with local dignitaries and representatives of Cruise Administration Services, Inc. and Open Sea Crewing Agency, Inc. The Manila visit is part of the ship’s 25-day Transpacific Carnival Journeys cruise from Singapore to Long Beach, California. Measuring 1,055 feet in length and with a capacity of 4,000 guests and 1,450 crew members, Carnival Panorama debuted in 2019 and is based in California. After Singapore, its stops were Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, before arriving in Manila, Philippines. The visit saw the vessel’s crew members go ashore and spend some time with their families, who were also welcome to glimpse life on board.

Phum Viphurit releases new EP

FOLLOWING the surprising singles “The Other Side” and “Balter Baby,” Phum Viphurit has presented his new project, Paul Vibhavadi Vol. 1, in its complete form. The Bangkok-born singer-songwriter took his creativity and eccentricity to new heights through the four-song EP, which tells the fictional story of Paul Vibhavadi, the “world’s fastest moving bilingual sloth who is on a quest to find inner peace.” Said Mr. Viphurit: “For the longest time I’ve been into early 2000s house music and I always knew that I wanted to incorporate my guitar playing into that type of BPM. When I had the idea of these four tracks in mind, I immediately thought of an alter-ego,” with David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust as one such inspiration. The EP is out now on all digital streaming platforms.