Kara Pangilinan blends empathy and evolution

THE VARIOUS facets of a woman’s life, constantly marked by change and complexity, inspired 31-year-old artist Kara Pangilinan in the creation of the works included in her fourth solo exhibition and biggest one to date.

Her offering for Women’s Month is a culmination of observations of her own progress, and the evolution she has seen in other women, translated into paintings filled with patterns in nature. Ms. Pangilinan’s latest works on canvas are on view as part of Conrad Manila’s regular “Of Art and Wine” series at the hotel’s Gallery C.

The paintings included in the aptly titled Woman in Progress exhibit depict figures of women in various emotional states, told by the surrounding intricate leaves and lace detailing that Ms. Pangilinan is known for, a style dubbed “elaborate expressionism.”

“I poured heart and soul, lines and patterns, into all of this, which people have said is the signature look of my works. I think these details represent our thoughts and emotions. To me, it’s a release,” she said at the exhibit’s launch in mid-March.

“For this exhibit, I was deeply inspired by all the women around me who are going through so many changes every day,” she added.

The exhibit’s title may give the impression that the artist is talking about her own progress, but she clarifies that it refers to the evolution experienced by many women. Her belief is that the dynamism in women’s lives is “what makes us powerful and worth celebrating.”

The paintings, mainly acrylic and ink on canvas, intertwine the woman’s journey with nature.

For example, two of the biggest works present an interesting contrast: Right Where I’m Meant to Be portrays a woman at ease in a colorful, lush garden, while Imposter Syndrome shows a woman in a monochromatic jungle, her posture uncertain and her eyes obscured.

“Everybody has seasons in life. For myself, I’m newly married and building a home, but around me I see new moms, empty nesters, people taking on new projects. There are changes that we all go through, and through this exhibit, I want to remind everybody that we should embrace every single version of ourselves,” she explained.

Though Ms. Pangilinan started her journey as a visual artist in 2011 with ink drawings sold to classmates, it took a lot of work to get to where she is now. Her first solo exhibit in 2016 saw her aunts and uncles as her very first buyers.

A full-time painter since 2019 and married since 2020, the twists and turns of life have given her a lot to express, she said.

“The timing of everything really helped the theme actually, because I’ve been changing so much and there are so many things going on,” Ms. Pangilinan explained. “We all need that validation that we’re doing well so that we can keep moving forward. That’s what I want to share.”

Of Art and Wine: Woman in Progress is on view at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C until May 10. — Brontë H. Lacsamana