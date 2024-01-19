DOLLY DE LEON, Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated Filipino actress, is among Forbes’ “50 Over 50: Asia 2024” list.

This year’s list features 50 women from the Asia-Pacific region who are “proving that the years after 50 are the new golden age,” the magazine said on its website. (See full story here: 5 Filipinas spotlighted in Forbes’ 50 Over 50 Asia list – BusinessWorld Online (bworldonline.com)

“There is nothing more rewarding than being included in a list that honors people who are living proof that there is nothing wrong with being a ‘late bloomer’ or ‘past their prime,’” Ms. De Leon told BusinessWorld via Facebook Messenger.

“Everything happens at the right time and I have only gratitude for Forbes for recognizing that,” she said.

Ms. De Leon gained international acclaim for her role as Abigail in the Oscar-nominated satirical 2022 film Triangle of Sadness for which she received multiple nominations including from the Golden Globes and BAFTA. She shares the Best Supporting Performance award given by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards with Ke Huy Quan who won for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She also starred in two US-made films that premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

She is also the first Filipino member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, even “after acting for three decades while juggling her role as a single mother of four,” Forbes added. — Brontë H. Lacsamana