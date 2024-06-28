AFTER two years of working on a cruise ship designed specifically for the Asian market, the Disney Cruise Line (DCL) is set to debut the Disney Adventure in 2025, with Singapore as its home port.

It will mark the first family holiday cruise destination that is entirely Disney-themed, with some Pixar and Marvel stories incorporated in the ship.

“Consumers in this region have shown such strong affinity for Disney, and we are thrilled to bring an unparalleled Disney Cruise Line vacation to their backyard,” Sarah Fox, DCL Vice-President and Regional General Manager for Asia, said in a virtual press conference on June 26.

Personalized touches unique to Asia include “global cuisines and retail offerings carrying a distinct local flavor.”

“There will be a vast array of food, from fast casual to family-friendly to gourmet dining, including vegetarian and halal options,” Ms. Fox said.

The cruise ship will be designed for three-night and four-night voyages, filled with immersive storytelling and entertainment.

SEVEN AREAS

There are seven uniquely themed areas in total aboard the Disney Adventure, a first for all of DCL’s ships. They are:

The Disney Imagination Garden, an enchanted valley, garden, open-air performance venue, and gateway to the rest of the ship that channels sorcerer Mickey, Moana on the high seas, and Mowgli in the jungle.

The Disney Discovery Reef, where families can shop and dine in an underwater retreat that evokes Disney and Pixar aquatic stories like The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo, and Luca.

San Fransokyo Street, inspired by Big Hero 6, a family entertainment area and vibrant street market with an assortment of interactive games and activities, shops, and cinemas.

Wayfinder Bay, a Pacific Islands-inspired open-air oasis under the sun based on Moana, with exclusive entertainment paired with views of the sea and sky.

Town Square, a celebration of Disney princesses filled with shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It will have nods to Tangled, Cinderella, Frozen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Princess and the Frog, and more.

The Marvel Landing where larger-than-life Avengers offer all-new attractions and experiences that showcase imaginative representations of superhero adventures.

Toy Story Place, a whimsical and interactive playland with themed food venues and water play areas, where the world of Pixar’s Toy Story comes to life.

“Every design detail of the venue takes its cues directly from our films. Imagine a ship laid out like a treasure map with incredible stories that come to life for you as you explore, each chosen because they resonate strongly in this region,” said Laura Cabo, Walt Disney Imagineering’s portfolio executive creative director, at the press conference.

“It’s a layering of entertainment, experiential design, and cutting-edge technology that our team has worked hard on for over two years.”

The Disney Adventure is good for families, with dedicated spaces and clubs for children and lounge and spa experiences for adults. There will be character encounters, stage shows, films, karaoke, and game shows. The ship also features spacious staterooms and concierge accommodations.

The ship will sail from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years, in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board. Its estimated capacity is approximately 6,700 passengers, with around 2,500 crew members.

More details about the maiden voyage and onboard experiences will be announced later through this page: https://disneycruise.ph/adventure. — Brontë H. Lacsamana