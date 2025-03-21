Stuff to Do (03/21/25)

1 of 8

Visit Araneta City for Earth Hour

ARANETA CITY will join the global Earth Hour movement on March 22, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., when the center will power down in sync with millions of participants around the world. The lights of its landmarks, establishments, and streets will be off for that hour. The LED ceiling of the Quantum Skyview at Gateway Mall 2 will also feature Quantum Wildlife: The Flight of Haring Ibon, from March 22 to 30, a photo and video exhibit by wildlife photographer and filmmaker Vinz Pascua of Haring Ibon PH. It aims to raise awareness of the country’s endangered bird species. At Farmers Plaza, the SustainaBILIty: A POP QC Eco Fair will be held from March 21 to 23, in partnership with the local government of Quezon City. It will showcase local businesses championing eco-friendly products and responsible consumption.

Join 7-Eleven for Earth Hour

CONVENIENCE store 7-Eleven is joining the Earth Hour movement on March 22, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Over 4,000 7-Eleven stores nationwide will turn off their lights for that hour. It is just one of the store’s many eco-friendly initiatives, the latest of which was the “Good Coffee, Good Habits” campaign. The initiative motivates customers to bring their own reusable cups or tumblers on their daily coffee run.

See The Unbreakable Boy at Ayala Cinemas

THE film The Unbreakable Boy, starring Zachary Levi and Meghann Fahy, is opening exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas on March 26. It is based on the book of the same name based on a true story. It follows parents Scott and Teresa (played by Levi and Fahy) who discover that their son has both autism and brittle bone disease. The film follows the family becoming “unbreakable” and finding joy, gratitude, and courage even in the most trying times. The Unbreakable Boy is directed by Jon Gunn, whose filmography includes feel-good dramas and faith-based films.

Join Theodore’s eco-cleaning workshop for househelp

TO CELEBRATE International Women’s Month, Theodore’s Home Care announced that it will be holding a complimentary Healthy Home Essentials Workshop. This event is designed to help busy homemakers make the switch to all-natural cleaning by training their household help. It’s also an opportunity for eco-conscious women to elevate their cleaning routines with sustainable and all-natural products and techniques. The workshop will teach participants the best practices for using Theodore’s products for maximum effectiveness and minimizing waste. The workshop will be held on April 5 and 12, 9 to 11 a.m., at Classica Tower 2, 114 HV dela Costa St. in Salcedo Village, Makati City. To get access to these complimentary sessions, purchase Theodore’s Home Care Healthy Homes Essentials Set which retails at P2,900. The set includes: Cockroach Spray (repels cockroaches without the toxic fumes); All-Purpose Scrub; Dust Buster (traps and repels dust); Dust Mite Spray; Mirror & Faucet Cleaner; and Lazy Housekeeper (a three-in-one all-purpose cleaner that deodorizes, degreases, and disinfects). The products are thoughtfully formulated and made only in small batches, ensuring freshness of their ingredients. Every bottle is recyclable, refillable, and reusable. Theodore’s Home Care products are available on their official website. Select products can be bought at Sesou Nature Source in Ayala and Robinsons malls, Apotheca, and Gourdo’s outlets.

Listen to STAYC’s new album

SIX-MEMBER Kpop girl group STAYC has returned with the release of their fifth album [S]. Available now on all major streaming platforms, this album shows a transformation from the group’s signature charming energy to a more edgy aesthetic. It comes after a five-month break, titled to capture the ideals of “Sensual, Sophisticated, Self-esteem.” The title track, “BEBE,” is a funky house number that fans can dance to. [S] is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Check out Watsons’ Women’s Month campaign

WATSONS PHILIPPINES has launched #UnstoppablePowHER, a campaign dedicated to empowering women through a diverse range of health and beauty products, from vitamins and sanitary protection to skincare and cosmetics. It aims to provide everything women need to “feel confident, healthy, and unstoppable,” according to their statement. Its website, social media pages, and app now contain educational content led by pharmacists and beauty advisors, offering women advice on health, wellness, and beauty. This follows Watsons Philippines’ support of Women’s Run PH on March 9. To take part in upcoming initiatives and programs, the Watsons app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Listen to Thai band Slot Machine’s new single

THAI ROCK BAND, Slot Machine, has released an English-language single titled “Skyline.” The anthem aims to capture “the rush of being on the edge of something new and electrifying,” the band said. It is executive produced by Grammy-winning hitmaker Ryan Tedder and produced by Andrew DeRoberts. The lyrics are penned by DeRoberts and Irish singer-songwriter Robert Grace. “Skyline” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Listen to JADE’s new single

THE recently released track by JADE, titled “FUFN” (Fuck You For Now), was co-written with music icon RAYE, Dave Hamelin, and co-produced by Lostboy. It is a dramatic pop song that was teased during the new Fendi campaign for their Mamma Baguette bag, which JADE stars in. “It’s the channeling of female rage into a badass big pop banger,” JADE said in a statement. “FUFN” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.