HERE are several ways for couples to paint the town red on Valentine’s Day, from up in the skies to next to each other, cooking together.

The Pen takes love to new heights

When was the last time you did something unexpected and spectacular for Valentine’s Day? Launch your love for each other high above the Manila skyline at The Peninsula Manila with the Old Manila x Air Taxi Fly & Dine Epic Date Helicopter Tour. This VIP-style private tour (a minimum of two guests, and a maximum of six) will take you on a romantic 15-minute helicopter journey of the iconic sites of Metro Manila where, as you fly high above the exciting landscape, you and your partner will enjoy quality time together making unforgettable memories. Upon your return, an indulgent six-course set dinner paired with a bottle of Peninsula Deutz Champagne awaits at Old Manila. To make the experience even sweeter, there will be a tin of Old Manila chocolate caviar pearls to take home. The chopper journey starts with a pre-departure at 4 p.m., departs at 4:45 p.m., then lands back for dinner at 6:30 p.m. It costs P19,880 per guest, inclusive of helicopter journey, dinner, Champagne, and taxes. A lower-priced option is at P8,200 per guest, inclusive only of dinner, a complimentary flute of Moscato d’Asti, and taxes.

On Feb. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m., The Lobby will transform into a romantic musical haven where lovers can enjoy a four-course menu of Mosaic of Salmon and Tuna, Seafood Bisque, Grilled Angus Tenderloin or Maine Lobster, and a dessert of Rouge Craquelin. Guests booking a dinner table on Valentine’s Day will be serenaded by the acclaimed Battig Chamber Singers and Peninsula Strings. Music and Romance at The Lobby is P5,990 per guest, inclusive of taxes.

At Escolta from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., a dinner buffet unfolds like a love letter written with Valentine-themed seasonal treasures. It’s at P4,490 per adult guest, inclusive of taxes, with an additional P1,500 when enjoying Escolta’s extensive selection of free-flowing wines (and at P2,290 per guest under 12).

Meanwhile, The Peninsula Boutique’s popping up at The Lobby with a display of chocolate hearts, love-inspired cakes, and armfuls of flowers, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For inquiries or more information on dining at The Peninsula Manila on Valentine’s Day, call 8887-2888 ext. 6694, or e-mail diningPMN@peninsula.com.

Casa Buenas’ love, Filipino-style

This Valentine’s Day, Casa Buenas at Newport World Resorts invites guests to celebrate at La Serenata with a nine-course meal designed to take guests on a journey through the metaphorical stages of love, all paired with a selection of red, white, or sparkling wines.

The evening begins with Primera Vista, a story of tapas, with chorizo patatas bravas to lowa salmon. After that first interaction, delve into Tomarse Manos, a Filipino classic, kinilaw na isda (raw fish ceviche). Molo Soup, a comforting hot soup with dumplings and meat, represents the warmth and security of an embrace. The Cariño course is a tropical love affair with grilled marinated tuna and prawns, complemented by a creamy coconut and pumpkin purée, and finished with heirloom red rice. The Pasión course features wagyu beef in a Filipino-style “hotpot” served with vegetables, bone marrow, beef tenderloin, and beef jus. Other courses include a grilled pompano fillet, served with a smoky eggplant ensalada; Kare-kare (slow-roasted US beef rib-eye and braised Angus beef short ribs in a peanut sauce, paired with a pita glazed in shrimp paste), and Corazón, a hearty burnt Basque cheesecake served in a pot plant, with coffee custard, and strawberry semifreddo. Couples can reserve the Couple’s Table for P13,000 net (for two persons).

For a magical evening under the delicate wings of butterflies, the La Cupula gazebo offers a romantic setting for P52,000 net (for six persons). Or, for a grander affair, the Pamilya Table accommodates up to eight guests for P65,000 net, perfect for sharing the love with family and close friends. Singles can also enjoy the meal for P7,000 net.

For reservations and inquiries, contact 7908-8988 or 0917-878-8312, or e-mail casa.buenas@newportworldresorts.com.

Date and decorate with Honeybon

Honeybon’s Date and Decorate, scheduled for Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at Gringo Greenhills, is a decorating workshop where you can create a cake as sweet as your love story.

For P1,430, participants will enjoy a package that includes one petite cake of one’s choice to decorate, a serving of pasta, snacks, and drinks. Participants can choose from a lineup of petite cakes: Tres Leches Cheesecake, Red Velvet Cake, or Honeybon’s new Strawberry Matcha Mousse Cake. The registration fee covers up to two participants per cake, making it ideal for couples, families, or friends. Solo participants can also enjoy this event as a chance to treat themselves.

To reserve a spot, message Honeybon on their social media accounts (@honeybonph). Gringo Greenhills is located at G/F, O Square 2, Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan, Metro Manila.

Valentine’s cooking class through time

Guava Sketches and Robert Villarcabral of the Histolinarya Collective (the heritage cooking content creator) will collaborate on a Valentine’s Cooking Class called “For The Love of Food and Country.”

Mr. Villarcabral will guide participants in making a six-course meal, featuring Red Adobo Pate, Pan de Sal Antiguo (crusty, like your ancestors had it), Oysters Kinilaw, Pollo con Chocolate, “Rose Beef” Mechado, and Tibuk-tibok (a traditional carabao milk pudding).

Aprons and recipe booklets will be included for a fee of P5,000 per person. The cooking class will be held on Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Karrivin Studios, 2316 Chino Roces Ave., Makati. For inquiries, message Guava Sketches on Facebook and Instagram at Guava Sketches and @GuavaSketches, respectively.