A glimpse of the future of Philippine fashion

SINULID, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s (DLS-CSB) graduation fashion show for its Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) students, proved to be an opportunity to see the future of Filipino fashion, as well as see the college’s future plans for its program.

Over 34 collections (each a pair of outfits) were on the runway set up at the 12th floor of the Design + Arts Campus on Jan. 25. Notable ones include Love, h, Reyna, Para Kay Nanay, Threads of Fate, Imahinasyon sa Banyera, and Kasakdalan ng Dahas at Laman.

Love, h by Hannah Barrera consisted of an outfit with a stiff red veil that could be crumpled and used as a wrap. Its accompanying piece, a fuchsia cocoon draped over the head, can also be collapsed into a shawl. Reyna by Erin Dare Nicolas had a standard 1930s terno, but instead of a panuelo (a fichu), the designer used metal and jewels to recreate the shape.

Para Kay Nanay by Lance Ernest Rubio saw a flesh-colored slip dress with a pleated bodice, accessorized by a layered stole and a lace veil; but also a lace veil over a baseball cap paired with a matte bone-colored jacket hemmed with layers of pleats. Threads of Fate by Kim Kathleen Chua had a sheer blue dress, its skirt a short cage crinoline: each panel has some figure on it from the Tarot.

Imahinasyon sa Banyera by Elijah Mananghaya had an imaginative use of terrycloth, using the bathroom or poolside fabric for a stunning outfit, while Kasakdalan ng Dahas at Laman (perfection of violence and flesh) by Serena San Jose had a brown material made to resemble earth, forming a spiral over the body.

NATURAL FABRICS

Andrea Ionica Abrahan Lim, Chairperson for the Fashion Design and Merchandising program told BusinessWorld that they place a special focus on fabric manipulation. “We don’t want our students to just buy from Divisoria, Carolina’s, or Fabric Warehouse: readily available fabrics. They end up having similar designs,” she said. Students are encouraged to use natural materials, “things that are very abundant here in the Philippines.” This is such as focus that for the next schoolyear, they’re launching a new program in Textile Design, partnering with the Department of Science and Technology — Philippine Textile Research Institute (DoST-PTRI) as well as schools abroad.

The program is turning 20 years in 2026, while DLS-CSB is gearing up to open its fashion and costume design institute. Ms. Lim declined to give dates and a location, though a previous BusinessWorld story said the art deco former Instituto Cervantes building nearby may be a possible site.

Ms. Lim did talk about their preparations for the future institute which include visiting a conservation center in Singapore; having training and internships under architect Gerry Torres, who is the curator and Director for the Center for Campus Art for DLS-CSB, for some students in conservation; bringing in new collections from National Artists Slim Higgins and Ramon Valera; and holding workshops on garment conservation (one in December had a specialist from Japan to discuss this). — Joseph L. Garcia